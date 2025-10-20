Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks

AltronLivez51
AltronLivez51
Arena Master
• 1h ago

At the price of thr MacBook, it should have always been touch capable since day one.


Apple's clzim it would eat into iPad sales is totally nothing but a lie. The 2 devices don't run the same apps.


No one wants to carry a heavy laptop around all the time compare to a tablet where possible.



BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 37m ago
A 12" convertible does sound compelling.

