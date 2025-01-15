Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Leaked Zenfone 12 Ultra specs suggest it's ready to take on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

0comments
The Zenfone 11 Ultra on a table.
Zenfone 11 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Asus's Zenfone 12 Ultra flagship has now appeared on Geekbench and the listing has revealed a few specifications of the upcoming device.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is now right around the corner, but other phone makers are not backing down either. Asus is expected to release the Zenfone 12 Ultra on February 6, which isn't that long after the official Galaxy S25 event itself.

The company has teased quite some features of the upcoming Zenfone 12 Ultra, and we know it will be a camera and AI-centric flagship, seemingly positioned to challenge the the major flagship contenders of 2025 for the crown. Now, the Zenfone has shown its face on Geekbench under the model number ASUSAI2501H.

The listing indicates the phone will sport the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite with a maximum clock speed of 3.53GHz, just like the Galaxy (although the Galaxy one would be a slightly overclocked version of the chipset), and Android 15.

Paired with the impressive chipset, the listing also revealed 16GB of RAM. We've heard of a potential Galaxy S25 Ultra variant sporting 16GB of RAM as well, although per leakers, it won't be available in all markets.

The Zenfone 12 Ultra listing on Geekbench also reveals the high-end Adreno 830 GPU will be packaged with the Snapdragon chip. Thanks to the upgraded GPU, you will likely be able to enjoy hassle-free gaming and fast video and photo post-processing.

The device was able to score 3,036 points in the single-core test and 9,656 points in the multi-core test.

Screenshot of the Geekbench listing showing the phone&amp;#039;s single-core and multi-core results.
The leaked Geekbench result for the Zenfone 12 Ultra. | Image Credit - 91Mobiles


For reference, earlier, we had a leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra Geekbench result that showed 3,049 in single-core and 9,793 in multi-core. On paper, we can see that those numbers are slightly better than what the Zenfone managed, but they're pretty close, and, you know, Geekbench isn't everything (numbers don’t necessarily mean you would be able to feel a dramatic difference in real life).

The listing doesn't reveal other details about the Zenfone, but we do know that it will support 4K video recording. Earlier leaks have suggested it could be a rebranded version of the ROG Phone 9 Pro and it's possible it could rock some of the specs of the ROG.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro
7.5

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

The Good

  • Stellar performance
  • Fantastic battery endurance and good charging speed
  • Design mixes fun with classy
  • Gaming triggers, extra gaming buttons on AeroActive Cooler X
  • Loud, meaty speakers

The Bad

  • A bit heavy
  • Camera is OK, but not on par with $1k competitors
  • Speakers still a downgrade from ROG 7, not as good as iPhone 16 Pro Max
$1480 at Amazon

If that's true, you can expect a 6.78-inch FullHD AMOLED display with HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate. As for cameras, the Zenfone is rumored to come with a 50MP main camera with the Sony LYTIA 700 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 32MP 3X telephoto one. A massive 5,800mAh battery with impressive 65W fast charging support may also complement the already eye-sparkles-inducing spec list.

Recommended Stories
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also going to be a beasty device that would most likely be quite hard to beat. It remains to be seen exactly what AI features would the Zenfone rock (probably would be camera-centric given the company's teasers) and whether or not these would be a match for Samsung's upgraded Galaxy AI that we would see on January 22.

Although Asus' phones aren't exactly enjoying the same popularity as Galaxy S devices, I can't help but wonder how many people would just go for the Zenfone over the Galaxy due to Samsung's somewhat boring recent releases and (expected) lack of any substantially huge upgrades.

Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

