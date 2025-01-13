Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Asus sets the date for the flagship Zenfone 12 Ultra debut

By
0comments
Asus
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra in blue positioned on the top of a table.
Zenfone 11 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Asus used to have its own thing going in the smartphone game, focusing on smaller Android phones with its Zenfone series. But last year, it decided to shake things up. After dropping the compact vibe with the supersized Zenfone 11 Ultra in 2024, it looks like the Taiwanese tech company is doubling down on this new direction for 2025.

The company is thinking big again


Asus has officially confirmed the arrival of the Zenfone 12 Ultra, a flagship that's steering clear of the compact phone trend. The company shared the announcement on X, revealing that the Zenfone 12 Ultra is set to launch on February 6.



This is a bit ahead of last year's Zenfone 11 Ultra, which launched in March. It seems Asus is moving up its release timeline, following the trend set by other big players like Google with the Pixel 9 series and Samsung with both the Galaxy S24 and the soon-to-drop Galaxy S25 lineup.

Moving on. Asus' launch reveal also brings a glimpse of some impressive videography features. A teaser image highlights a 4K video capability designed to keep the subject crisp and in focus, even as the camera moves around.

Asus also teased the role of AI in the Zenfone 12 Ultra, which isn't exactly a shocker, given that AI is now a key player in nearly every new smartphone. In this case, it'll be used to boost mobile photography. I believe we can expect features like AI-powered editing tools or something similar to Samsung's Zoom AI, which enhances digital zoom by reducing noise, sharpening details, and improving clarity when capturing far-off subjects.

Beyond these tidbits, Asus is keeping the rest under wraps. Still, rumors hint that the Zenfone 12 Ultra could borrow some features from the ROG Phone 9 series, indicating a possible crossover of high-end tech between Asus' flagship lines. And remember, the Zenfone 11 Ultra already shares quite a bit with the ROG Phone 8 series, so this wouldn't be a huge surprise.


As for the specs, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerhouse, potentially featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a massive 5,800 mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. It's also expected to be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and offer up to 512 GB of storage along with 16 GB of RAM. On paper, that sounds pretty impressive.

As for a smaller Zenfone 12 model? Nothing’s been mentioned so far. All the attention is on the Zenfone 12 Ultra, meaning those of us who prefer compact phones won’t be getting any good news from Asus this time around.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

