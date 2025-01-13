Asus sets the date for the flagship Zenfone 12 Ultra debut

Zenfone 11 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena

As for the specs, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerhouse, potentially featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a massive 5,800 mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. It's also expected to be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance and offer up to 512 GB of storage along with 16 GB of RAM. On paper, that sounds pretty impressive.As for a smaller Zenfone 12 model? Nothing’s been mentioned so far. All the attention is on the Zenfone 12 Ultra, meaning those of us who prefer compact phones won’t be getting any good news from Asus this time around.