Leaked Google video details camera features for the Pixel 8 line

On October 4th in New York City, Google will introduce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro along with the Pixel Watch 2, and two new colors (Porcelain and Sky Blue) for the Pixel Buds Pro. Per 91mobiles, a leaked official Google video that appears to be earmarked for the Made by Google event on October 4th reveals the new camera features that Pixel 8 series users can expect to find on their new Pixel phones. The phone is portrayed as being an AI tool that offers advanced capabilities for the cameras.

For the first time, Pro controls are coming to the Pixel cameras







For example, for the first time ever, the Pixel 8 will bring to users Pro controls "modeled after DSLR controls," says Google, which will allow Pixel 8 series users to customize the settings for ISO, shutter speed, and focus. Don't worry about being able to return the camera to its default settings because there will be a button to press that will do this.









The Pixel 8 series cameras will "do amazing things" according to the video, such as debuting the Magic Editor feature that Google first introduced at Google I/O back in May. Besides being able to remove certain things inside a photo, users will be able to change the composition of a shot after processing by moving around items. This is the type of AI magic that initially attracted many Pixel 6 series buyers when Google announced the Magic Eraser back in 2021. The usual suspects will return including Astrophotography, Macro mode, Night Sight, Real Tone, and Super Res Zoom.





Video recording is one area where Google needs to play catch up and there will be new features such as Video Boost, Night Sight, and Audio Eraser. The latter we were able to show you in a leaked official promo video for the Pixel 8 Pro and it allows the user to remove unwanted noises picked up while recording, Video Boost gives you a "smoother view" but also enhances the colors of a video clip. And as expected, Google has added Night Sight for video which will help users make viable video recordings in low-light environments.





Current rumors call for the Pixel 8 to sport a rear camera consisting of a 50MP Wide camera, and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera with a 125.8-degree field of view. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be equipped with the same 50MP Wide camera, a 48MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP Telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 30x Super Res Zoom. While both phones will feature a 10.5MP front-facing selfie snapper, the one on the Pixel 8 Pro will have Auto Focus while the front-facing camera on the Pixel 8 will be Fixed Focus.

It's not magic, says Google, it's AI which it says is "our thing"







The video also discusses some security features for the new Pixel handsets including the use of the Titan M2 security chip, the VPN for Chrome, and with Safety Check, if you don't tap in after a period of time, your emergency contacts are notified. "It doesn't just keep you safe, it saves you time," Google says before mentioning other usual Pixel features such as Hold for Me; this allows Google Assistant to stay on hold during a call so you can do other things, and you will get an alert when the other party returns, and Call Screen which, well, screens your calls.











At the end of the video Google says that with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, you'll wonder "whether a phone can be made of magic." It's not magic, says Google, it's AI "and that's kind of our thing."





Unless Google purposely leaked a false flag video, which seems unlikely, those viewing the Made by Google event early next month will probably get to see this video. Of course, we will be covering the event so keep checking in for more details about our coverage.

