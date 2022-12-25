Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ promo images leak







Last month some concept renders were released by YouTube channel 4RMD , but the promotional images that 91mobiles was able to exclusively obtain should be showing us the real thing. And in case you were wondering, the images were provided by an "industry source."





If Twitter tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) is correct, we could see the Galaxy S23 line introduced on February 1st during the next Samsung Unpacked event. Based on Samsung's past performance, this would point to a release date of February 10th or February 17th for the handsets. Keep in mind that Samsung has yet to officially announce a date for its first Unpacked event of 2023.









This year, the rumor mill has churned out a doozy. Instead of outfitting the Galaxy S line with different chipsets based on region (typically the U.S., Canada, and China would get its Galaxy S units powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon silicon while the rest of the world received phones equipped with Samsung's Exynos SoC), all Galaxy S23 models will reportedly feature the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.





However, this ain't your grandpa's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The version of this chip being produced by leading foundry TSMC will feature a high-performance X-3 core running at a clock speed of 3.2GHz. The variant headed for the Galaxy S23 models will supposedly be manufactured by Samsung's own foundry with an overclocked X-3 core running at a clock speed of 3.32GHz.





We also could see Samsung equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200MP camera sensor which would be different than the HP1 sensor Samsung sold to Motorola for the Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T. One improvement will be the phone's ability to record 8K video at 30 frames per second (fps) compared to the 24fps on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As a result, you might see smoother videos recorded by the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 8K.





Once again, the top-of-the-line Ultra model shares a design cue with the late, lamented Galaxy Note series. Note the squared-off corners and of course, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with the S Pen and the silo to house it.

