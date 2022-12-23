Galaxy S23 signature colors leak; is Samsung playing it safe?
We're just a tad over a month away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S23 series. And by tradition, the interwebs are crawling with leaks and rumors. We already saw some Galaxy S23 design renders, backed by leaked cases, and we know the exact date of the official announcement. Now it's time to talk colors.
The latest reports coming from SamMobile suggest that there will be no big surprises regarding the signature colors of the Galaxy S23 phones. According to the leaked information, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be painted green, while the Galaxy S23 will have a pink/pink gold outfit. Pink is said to be the signature color of the Galaxy S23 Plus, the middle child.
There will be other colors available, of course, but the hues mentioned above are going to populate the web space as signature colors. Samsung would probably focus its PR materials around the said colors, so expect to see those on February 1st or sooner if leaks continue to sprout like mushrooms after rain.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage, and an improved ultrasonic fingerprint reader are part of the rumored specs sheet for all three models.
Galaxy S23 signature colors
We put together all of the leaks and rumors about the colors of the Galaxy S23 in a separate article. Looking at all of the leaked information, it seems likely that the S23 will indeed come in pink and green. It seems that Samsung is playing it safe, as those colors are more or less already part of the S22 palette.
Galaxy S23 rumored specs
Samsung might also bring satellite connectivity to the S23 lineup, similar to what we have in the iPhone 14 series. Check out everything we know about the Galaxy S23 here.
