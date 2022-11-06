Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices

The rumored Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are expected to ditch their Contour Cut camera bump for a Galaxy S22 Ultra-like design and YouTube channel 4RMD has whipped up renders of the forthcoming devices to show what they may look like.









Minimalists will appreciate the refined back design which gives the devices a polished look. The front design hasn't changed so the screen is still flat with a pinhole in the center for the selfie camera, which apparently will have the same pixel count as the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.





Though it's hard to tell from the renders, previous rumors had said the Galaxy S23 and 23 Plus could have slightly larger bezels and they might be a little wider and taller than their 2022 counterparts.





The new phones will likely retain the screen sizes of their predecessors, so we should expect the Galaxy S23 to have a 6.1 inches screen and the S23 Plus to have a 6.5 inches panel.













The only key spec change that will be exclusive to the non-Ultra models is a bigger battery. Both models are expected to have 200mAh bigger batteries than the outgoing models, meaning the S23 Plus will pack a 4,700mAh cell and the S23 will have a 3,900mAh battery.





The entire range is also tipped to inherit Galaxy Z Fold 4's low-power mode which should help extend battery life further.





Even though the renders show the phones in five hues, they will reportedly only be available in the colors beige, black, green, and light pink.



