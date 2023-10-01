Leaked Pixel 8 ad shows how easy it is to keep your apps and data when switching from iPhone

With Apple usually releasing the iPhone in September each year and Google launching the latest iteration of the Pixel the following month, there is usually some switching going on from Pixel users switching to one of the latest iPhone models and iPhone users switching to one of the latest Pixel handsets. Apple and Google both spend money on ads that are designed to show how easy it is to switch platforms and how most of the features that you count on will still be available on your new phone if you decide to switch.





A new ad about switching from iPhone to Pixel has leaked thanks to X subscriber Arsene Lupin (via 9to5Google ) and unlike some earlier ones from Google, this ad was made to be shown following the unveiling of the new Pixel 8 line on October 4th. Right off the bat, the ad tells you how easy it will be to switch your apps and data from iPhone to Pixel. The words on the screen say "Switch over (don't start over) to Pixel," meaning that you won't have to reinstall your apps if you switch. "It's easier than you think," say the words on the screen.





Switch to Pixel - Pixel 8 (Pro) pic.twitter.com/hGfQbFDpug — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) September 30, 2023

"Pixel easily transfers your apps, contacts, music, photos & videos. Your WhatsApp, iMessages, and text messages can be automatically transferred over. Your data is copied and moved securely," the ad states. The video then discusses Pixel features starting with the camera. "Take great photos with help from Google AI," says the ad showing features such aswhich uses AI to change the faces of people in a photo. Oldies but goodies are back such as the, and

Pixel Clear Calling improves the quality of calls by removing distracting background sounds, and Call Screen alerts you to possible spam and scam calls. With the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drops , "your Pixel gets a boost of helpfulness." Overall, Google says that switching from iPhone to Pixel is a "Seamless experience with Google apps and the Pixel portfolio." The video closes by saying "Switch with confidence. Switch to Pixel."



