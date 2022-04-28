 New video illustrates key differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series - PhoneArena
New video illustrates key differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series

iOS Apple
Anam Hamid
New video illustrates the key differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 series
The folks over at Mac Otakaragot their hands on 3D-printed dummy models of the iPhone 14 series and to give us an idea of how the new phones would stack up against the outgoing series, they tried putting on the cases meant for the iPhone 13 range on 3D printed iPhone 14 units. 

The iPhone 14 series will allegedly consist of a 6.1-inch regular model, 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per earlier rumors, the new lineup will have the same overall design as the 2021 models and the Pro variants could feature a thicker camera bump for accommodating the new 48MP front camera and may replace the notch will dual pill and hole cutouts.



Although the mockups that have surfaced today don't capture all the changes, they are likely based on accurate dimensions, which is why they could help us determine the size differences between the new and old models.

Starting with the 6.1-inches iPhone 14, it apparently has a slightly larger camera bulge than the 6.1-inches iPhone 13, and thus, the latter's case proved to be a misfit. The outlet also tried putting iPhone 13's camera cover on the iPhone 14 and the experiment appears to have revealed that the iPhone 14 features larger camera sensors.


They also compared screen protectors meant for the outgoing models with the iPhone 14 series and think that the new phones may feature thinner bezels and the shape of the edges may change slightly. The standard models will retain the notch and the new images suggest its size hasn't changed.


After that, the outlet tried putting the iPhone 14 Max dummy model in 6.7-inches iPhone 13 Pro Max's case, and while the case fit perfectly, indicating that the two have the same dimensions, the camera cutout on the case is a lot larger than the camera island on the iPhone 14 Max. This hardly comes as a surprise, as the iPhone 13 Pro Max has three cameras, whereas the iPhone 14 Max will likely come with two rear cameras.


When the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max dummies were put in cases meant for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, they couldn't fit, seemingly because the new models have thicker camera bumps.


According to earlier reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be equipped with the new A16 Bionic chip, while the older models will be powered by last year's A15 Bionic. Also, only the higher-end models are expected to feature 120Hz screens for smoother transitions.

The entire lineup will allegedly get an improved front camera with a larger aperture and autofocus for brighter and sharper photos and this could make them the best selfie camera phones of the year. The new phones may also have the capability to send messages over satellite networks when a cellular connection is not available.

Apple will likely announce the new phones in September.
