New dummy unit shows how big the cutouts on iPhone 14 Pro Max could be

Leaker ShrimpApplePro, who was the first to report on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new design , has today shared images and a video of an iPhone 14 Pro Max 3D-printed dummy unit. It is presumably based on specifications that Apple has sent to accessory makers and gives us an idea of the changes that the new model will bring.









Though we have seen iPhone 14 series mock-up units before, this is the first time we are getting to see one with the pill and hole cutouts that will replace the notch on the Pro models. As recent reports have indicated, the cutouts, which will accommodate the front camera and Face ID tech, will be a little larger than what we are accustomed to seeing.





It looks like Apple has only removed the dead area surrounding the notch elements and has not shrunk the individual components.





Another thing that this dummy unit seems to have revealed is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a taller aspect ratio than the 13 Pro Max. This is in accordance with reports and images that had said the new phone could be taller to accommodate the new front design. Apparently, the ratio has changed from 19.5:9 to 20:9. This also appears to explain why the iPhone 14 Pro Max has differently shaped edges.









The images also corroborate rumors that had said that the iPhone 14 Pro Max would have a bigger camera bump. The dimensions have allegedly been increased to make space for a new 48MP camera that will replace the 12MP primary sensor. This is the reason why iPhone 13 Pro Max's case doesn't fit the 14 Pro Max dummy, even though the phone is likely to have the same 6.7-inches screen size as its predecessor.





Although not abundantly clear in the images, the phone may have thinner bezels than the 2021 variant. That's about all the design changes that are expected.









The Pro models are also rumored to get the faster A16 Bionic chip that will be based on a mora advanced half-node and this should theoretically make them speedier and more power-efficient.





The entire lineup is expected to be equipped with a better front camera and is also tipped to have the capability to send emergency texts over satellite networks. These changes could make them the best handsets of 2022 . As you may already have heard, the 5.4-inches iPhone 13 mini will allegedly be replaced by a 6.7-inches Max model.



