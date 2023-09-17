Kuo says only one new iPhone 15 model isn't matching the demand seen last year













While Kuo didn't say whether it is due to the periscope camera found only in the iPhone 15 Pro Max , he did say that the latter has run into some production challenges leading to the longer wait times. These production challenges on the iPhone 15 Pro Max "are more pronounced than other models."





Kuo also stated that the iPhone 15 series pre-order results are similar to last year's pre-order results for the iPhone 14 . However, because the Chinese banned the use of iPhone units in certain government offices, analysts had lowered the bar and had become more conservative about their expectations. The bottom line is that the iPhone 15 pre-order results have been better than analysts feared.

Kuo points out that Chinese Communist Party members, employees of the government, and state-owned businesses aren’t the primary targets that Apple is aiming for when it comes to selling the iPhone in China. Calling the iPhone ban an "isolated decision by specific government organizations or state-owned enterprises," Kuo says the impact of the ban on iPhone sales in China is limited.





iPhone 15 series in China. Kuo disagrees stating that iPhone pre-orders in China are made by "core users or Apple fans," not the typical group that buys

Many have said that the launch of Huawei's Mate 60 Pro, with its own homegrown 5G Kirin chipset, would negatively impact pre-orders of theseries in China. Kuo disagrees stating that iPhone pre-orders in China are made by "core users or Apple fans," not the typical group that buys Huawei phones. However, Kuo also says that some e-commerce sites in China might exaggerate iPhone pre-orders because pre-orders don't require a deposit.



