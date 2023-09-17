Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Kuo says only one new iPhone 15 model isn't matching the demand seen last year

iOS Apple
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Kuo says only one new iPhone 15 model isn't matching the demand seen last year
When TF International's well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speaks, everyone listens. Kuo just published his thoughts about the pre-order period for the iPhone 15 series which started last Friday. The first thing on his mind is that demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is bonkers. Ok, he didn't say it exactly like that, but he said demand for the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 model is robust and it tops the demand seen last year for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, demand for these two models is the same as seen last year with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Kuo did note that demand for the iPhone 15 Pro is down compared to last year's pre-orders for the iPhone 14 Pro during the same time. Kuo attributes this to stronger demand for the new Pro Max model this year. He also says that the wait times for the iPhone 15 Pro Max are longer than the wait times for other iPhone 15 models. But this is not solely due to demand he says.

Ming-Chi Kuo reveals his feelings about the iPhone 15 series pre-order weekend - Kuo says only one new iPhone 15 model isn't matching the demand seen last year
Ming-Chi Kuo reveals his feelings about the iPhone 15 series pre-order weekend

While Kuo didn't say whether it is due to the periscope camera found only in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he did say that the latter has run into some production challenges leading to the longer wait times. These production challenges on the iPhone 15 Pro Max "are more pronounced than other models." 

Kuo also stated that the iPhone 15 series pre-order results are similar to last year's pre-order results for the iPhone 14. However, because the Chinese banned the use of iPhone units in certain government offices, analysts had lowered the bar and had become more conservative about their expectations. The bottom line is that the iPhone 15 pre-order results have been better than analysts feared.

Pre-order the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max right here, right now!

iPhone 15 Pro at AT&T: preorder and save with a trade-in

If you're looking for more power, we suggest you consider AT&T's preorder offer on the incredible iPhone 15 Pro. This smartphone can be bought at the carrier for just $0.00/mo with an eligible unlimited plan and trade-in. Typically, the phone costs $27.78. An activation fee is required.
$28 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$27 78
Buy at AT&T

Preorder the iPhone 15 Pro at Verizon and save

The iPhone 15 Pro is also available for preorder at Verizon. Right now, the best deal you can get on this phone unlocks with a new line and a trade-in. It allows you to save up to $1,000 on your new device.
$28 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$27 77
Buy at Verizon

Preorder the iPhone 15 Pro at Best Buy

The iPhone 15 Pro is also available for preorder at Best Buy. An AT&T-locked version of the smartphone is available for $24.99/mo instead of $27.78/mo with a new line or an account. If you trade in an eligible device, you can save up to $1,000 on the new iPhone 15 Pro.
$3 off (10%)
$24 99 /mo
$27 78
Buy at BestBuy

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is available for preorder at AT&T

Don't miss out on the chance to preorder Apple's newest and most capable smartphone yet for just $5.56 at AT&T. To get the iPhone 15 Pro Max at that price, you need an eligible phone trade-in and a qualifying unlimited plan. This is the 256GB configuration of the device.
$28 off (83%) Trade-in
$5 56 /mo
$33 34
Buy at AT&T

iPhone 15 Pro Max: preorder at Best Buy and save

Don't miss out on the chance to preorder Apple's newest and most capable smartphone yet for $30.55/mo with an installment plan by AT&T. A new line or account is required. If you have a device to trade in, you can get up to $1,000 off.
$3 off (8%)
$30 55 /mo
$33 34
Buy at BestBuy

Kuo points out that Chinese Communist Party members, employees of the government, and state-owned businesses aren’t the primary targets that Apple is aiming for when it comes to selling the iPhone in China.  Calling the iPhone ban an "isolated decision by specific government organizations or state-owned enterprises," Kuo says the impact of the ban on iPhone sales in China is limited.

Many have said that the launch of Huawei's Mate 60 Pro, with its own homegrown 5G Kirin chipset, would negatively impact pre-orders of the iPhone 15 series in China. Kuo disagrees stating that iPhone pre-orders in China are made by "core users or Apple fans," not the typical group that buys Huawei phones. However, Kuo also says that some e-commerce sites in China might exaggerate iPhone pre-orders because pre-orders don't require a deposit.

Kuo says that he is sticking with his forecast that Apple will ship 80 million iPhone 15 series phones this year. Since Apple's shares have tumbled since the ban was first announced on September 6, dropping 7.9% from a close near $190 on September 5 to last Friday's close of $175.01, perhaps this is Kuo's way of suggesting that be believes the stock will rebound.

Popular stories

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
Unpopular opinion: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro colors are amazingly well designed
Unpopular opinion: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro colors are amazingly well designed
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 variant at an irresistible price
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 variant at an irresistible price
Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Amazon throws an irresistible deal on the premium Garmin Forerunner 945
Amazon throws an irresistible deal on the premium Garmin Forerunner 945
Samsung launched a smashing limited-time deal on the Galaxy S23
Samsung launched a smashing limited-time deal on the Galaxy S23
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Kuo says only one new iPhone 15 model isn't matching the demand seen last year
Kuo says only one new iPhone 15 model isn't matching the demand seen last year
Apple iPhone 15 pre-orders start shipping; here's how you can check the status of your order
Apple iPhone 15 pre-orders start shipping; here's how you can check the status of your order
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals what we should expect from Apple next year
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals what we should expect from Apple next year
Pixel 7a deal offers the rare combo of affordability, performance, and incredible camera chops
Pixel 7a deal offers the rare combo of affordability, performance, and incredible camera chops
iPhone 15 Pro feels lighter than it actually is due to reduced moment of inertia
iPhone 15 Pro feels lighter than it actually is due to reduced moment of inertia
iPhone 15 Pro Max photo samples: Seven cameras for the price of three - enough to beat Android?
iPhone 15 Pro Max photo samples: Seven cameras for the price of three - enough to beat Android?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless