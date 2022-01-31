Notification Center

Samsung Android 5G

Tipster leaks "key features" for the 5G Galaxy S22 series

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Tipster leaks "key features" for the 5G Galaxy S22 series
Hall of Fame tipster Evan Blass leaked some more images today pertaining to Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S22 series. The line is made up of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As usual, the top-of-the-line model is the most interesting, this time not just because of the specs.

With its squared-off corners, the inclusion of the S Pen out of the box, and housing for the latter, the Galaxy S22 Ultra replaces the Galaxy Note model which went MIA last year as Samsung concentrated on its foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Blass appears to have discovered some images that will be used on Samsung's Italian website to promote all three phones. Starting with the Galaxy S22, the images promote the size of the phone (70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm), and the 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Photos of the phone's rear show that the principal camera will feature a 50MP sensor, a 12MP sensor is behind the Ultra-wide camera, and the 10MP Telephoto sensor helps drive a Space Zoom capability of 30MP (and don't forget the 10MP sensor driving the front-facing selfie snapper).

The Exynos 2200 chipset gets a page, and interestingly it makes sure to note the 4nm process node that is being used (by Samsung Foundry) to manufacture the chipset. In the box, Galaxy S22 buyers will get the phone, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a SIM tray key. The battery will charge at 25W which Sammy says will allow it to fully charge from 0% in just 70 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S22


Blass reveals similar images for the Galaxy S22+ including one page that shows off the handset's 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This device measures 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm which makes it taller and wider than the Galaxy S22, and just as thick/thin. The camera specs are the same as the ones you'll find on the Galaxy S22.

The battery will fast charge at 45W and Samsung says that it will take an hour to fully charge the phone's battery from 0% to 100%, and The Galaxy S22+ box will contain the phone, a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, and a SIM key.

Samsung Galaxy S22+


Pictures of the Galaxy Note 22? No! It's the Galaxy S22 Ultra pictured with the S Pen that comes out of the box and fits in its own silo. But it is easy to see where the phone gets its looks from. And as you'd expect, this is the largest and thickest phone in the series at 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm.

The leaked image confirms that the device will sport a 6.8-inch QHD Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. No need to mention the 4nm Exynos 2200 chipset since all three units will carry it (except those in the states, Canada, and China where the Snapdragon 8 Gen. 1 is under the hood). But we should note that Samsung calls the Exynos 2200 SoC the smartest processor ever used in a Galaxy handset

There are much different camera specs to promote on the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra such as the 108MP sensor behind the lens of the primary camera, the 12MP sensor used by the Ultra-wide camera, and the pair of Telephoto lenses in front of the 10MP camera sensors can produce a 100x Space Zoom picture. There is a 40MP sensor in back of the front-facing centered hole-punch selfie camera.

The S Pen gets a call out as well, and the 45W fast charging feature for the battery allows the Galaxy S22 Ultra to charge in 60 minutes. In the box, Galaxy S22 Ultra buyers get the phone, the S Pen, the USB-C to USB-C cable, and the SIM tray key.

The Galaxy S22 series is supposed to be unveiled on February 9th. According to another tipster, Jon Prosser, Samsung has run into some delays in the supply chain pushing back the release date for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to February 25th. The release dates for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be delayed until March 11th according to Front PageTech's frontman.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

