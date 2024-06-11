You can still save big on the popular JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker on Amazon; just act fast

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Take your next party to the next level with one of the most popular JBL Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Xtreme 3, which you can still get for less on Amazon.

The retailer is still selling this great-sounding speaker at the incredible $150 discount we told you about a few weeks ago. So, you can snag a unit for under the $230 mark and save 39% if you act quickly and take advantage of this offer while you still can.

Get the JBL Xtreme 3 for $150 off its price on Amazon. The speaker offer amazing and loud sound and packs impressive durability. Moreover, it can double as a power bank and delivers up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. Act fast and snag one for less now!
Unfortunately, the current deal isn't on the level of the gorgeous $200 (53%) discount Amazon offered on the JBL Xtreme 3 at the beginning of May. However, $150 off is still a pretty significant price cut, especially considering how incredible the JBL Xtreme 3 really is.

First, this is one loud fella boasting two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators. This makes it great for a big gathering. In addition, the speaker supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality, allowing you to pair it with a compatible JBL speaker and boost the fun of your party even further.

The device also sports a high IP67 dust and water-resistant rating, giving it full protection against dust particles and allowing it to withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Moreover, it offers good battery life, delivering up to 15 hours of listening time on one charge. The best part is that it can also charge your phone while playing your favorite songs. So, in addition to buying a Bluetooth speaker, you are also getting a power bank.

So, with its awesome sound, great durability, nice battery life, and the ability to charge your phone, there is no surprise that the JBL Xtreme 3 is among the best Bluetooth speakers out there. That's why, we suggest tapping the deal button in this article and snag one for less now before the offer expires!
