The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart

Get the JBL Xtreme 3 Camo Edition for $150 off!

The JBL Xtreme 3 once again enjoys one of its lowest prices. This time, Walmart sells the model in Camouflage for an ultra-attractive 39% off its usual price. That means the merchant saves you $150 on this huge, loud speaker. What's particularly awesome about the deal is that it's available at Walmart exclusively right now (neither Amazon nor Best Buy have a matching offer). Get yours and save!