The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
What's the best large-sized portable Bluetooth speaker that you can now buy for just under $230? Why, of course, it's the JBL Xtreme 3! This puppy is again enjoying a hefty $150 discount at Walmart, making it a true gem waiting to be snatched up.
Now, we get it that the Xtreme 3 has seen this $150 price cut multiple times, not just at Walmart, either. So, what's so cool about this current offer? It's simple: the speaker sells at its MSRP of almost $380 at Amazon right now. What's more, Best Buy only offers it in open-box condition, which sounds rather unattractive.
But if you're after loud and clear sound, thumping bass, and a robust design with IP67, this large fella should make you more than happy. And if, for any reason, you don't find it loud enough, you can always connect it to other JBL speakers using the PartyBoost feature. That will help you create an unrivaled music scene practically anywhere.
Another quite nifty feature here is the built-in powerbank. That's particularly suitable for outdoor use, as it lets you charge your smartphone or tablet while streaming. Add a 15-hour max battery life to the whole package, and you get quite an attractive outdoor speaker!
If there's anything some users may not particularly like about the Xtreme 3, it should be its size. The speaker weighs 4.03 lbs, making it over three times heavier than the JBL Flip 6. In other words, if you intend to carry your speaker around all day, the Flip 6 may be the better choice for you.
In case you don't mind the weight, the JBL Xtreme 3 is an option you won't regret going for. Offering loud audio and boasting a sturdy design, long battery life, and perks like Bluetooth Multipoint, it's an ideal outdoor music streaming device. Get yours now and save $150 on Walmart.
What makes this option worthwhile besides the fact that you can buy it for $150 off? Well, it should meet most, if not all, of your outdoor music needs. Granted, the JBL Xtreme 3 isn't exactly one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers; it costs over $200 even when it's $150 off.
Aside from its extremely loud audio (no pun intended!), the JBL speaker has extra perks. One of those is Bluetooth Multipoint. That's not something every other speaker on the market has, so being able to connect two devices simultaneously is an advantage for sure.
