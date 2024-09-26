Subscribe to access exclusive content
The JBL Pulse 5 with light show and loud sound drops to even lower price at Walmart

By
0comments
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two girls, one holding a colorful JBL Pulse 5 speaker
A few weeks ago, we shared a lovely offer on the capable JBL Pulse 5, which was available for 20% off its price at Walmart. But don't feel bad if you missed our deal post, as Lady Luck is giving you an even better promo on this handsome fella right now.

The deal is available at Walmart, but the discount is now 24%, resulting in sweet savings of almost $60. So, you can get your hands on this light show-capable Bluetooth speaker for just $189.99, down from $249.95. Even though the discount isn't massive, with both Amazon and Best Buy offering the speaker at its regular price, Walmart is currently the prime spot to grab this bad boy for less.

JBL Pulse 5: Save 24% at Walmart!

Snag the light show-capable JBL Pulse 5 for $60 off its price with this deal. The speaker delivers a loud sound, making it great for larger gatherings. Additionally, it has a mesmerizing light show. Act fast and save while you can!
$60 off (24%)
$189 99
$249 95
Buy at Walmart


As a true party speaker, the JBL Pulse 5 delivers great sound with strong bass and can get quite loud, making it perfect for larger gatherings. And when you feel it’s time to take things up a notch, you can turn on its mesmerizing 360-degree light show and enjoy an even more immersive listening experience, as the lights sync to the beat. It gets even better. Both the audio and the light show are configurable via the companion JBL Portable app, so you can tailor them to fit your taste.

Another key selling point is the speaker's durability, sporting an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. That means you can take it anywhere without worry, as it's fully protected against dust and can handle water submersion up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. Plus, you should be able to enjoy up to 12 hours of non-stop playback on a single charge.

All in all, the JBL Pulse 5 is worth every penny spent, and is an even bigger bargain at its current price at Walmart. So, act fast and save on this great-sounding device now before it's too late!
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

