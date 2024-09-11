Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart

As we reported, the compact Marshall Willen is selling for peanuts on Amazon right now. However, though it's a good-sounding, compact, and affordable Bluetooth speaker, the Willen lacks light show capabilities and isn't great for big gatherings.

On the other hand, the JBL Pulse 5 is loud and offers a fantastic 360-degree light display, making it perfect for parties. Plus, this handsome fella is even more appealing right now, as it's on sale for 20% off at Walmart. Thanks to this discount, you can snag a unit for just under $200 and save $50. While the price cut might not seem huge, neither Amazon nor Best Buy is offering this speaker at a discount at the time of writing, making Walmart the best place to grab one.

JBL Pulse 5: Save 20% at Walmart!

Get the light show-capable JBL Pulse 5 for $50 off its price at Walmart. The speaker offers a loud sound, making it great for big gatherings. In addition, you can tailor its light show and audio to your taste. Act fast and save today!
$50 off (20%)
$199 99
$249 95
Buy at Walmart


That being said, Walmart's discount has been available for a few weeks, so it's highly advisable to act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal now while the offer is still available.

In addition to its good sound and light show capabilities, the JBL Pulse 5 offers punchy bass and supports JBL's Portable companion app, where you can adjust the audio and lights to your preferences. Moreover, the speaker offers good durability, boasting an IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

Such certification means it has complete protection against dust particles and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. It also delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Overall, the JBL Pulse 5 offers a lot and is a great bargain right now. Therefore, don't hesitate! Save on one with this deal today!

Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Huge discounts await!

Samsung's fall sale event brings you huge bargains on top products, including up to $1,440 off the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6!
$1440 off (64%)
$819 99
$2259 99
Buy at Samsung
Loading Comments...

