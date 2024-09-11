The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
As we reported, the compact Marshall Willen is selling for peanuts on Amazon right now. However, though it's a good-sounding, compact, and affordable Bluetooth speaker, the Willen lacks light show capabilities and isn't great for big gatherings.
On the other hand, the JBL Pulse 5 is loud and offers a fantastic 360-degree light display, making it perfect for parties. Plus, this handsome fella is even more appealing right now, as it's on sale for 20% off at Walmart. Thanks to this discount, you can snag a unit for just under $200 and save $50. While the price cut might not seem huge, neither Amazon nor Best Buy is offering this speaker at a discount at the time of writing, making Walmart the best place to grab one.
That being said, Walmart's discount has been available for a few weeks, so it's highly advisable to act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal now while the offer is still available.
In addition to its good sound and light show capabilities, the JBL Pulse 5 offers punchy bass and supports JBL's Portable companion app, where you can adjust the audio and lights to your preferences. Moreover, the speaker offers good durability, boasting an IP67 dust and water resistance rating.
Overall, the JBL Pulse 5 offers a lot and is a great bargain right now. Therefore, don't hesitate! Save on one with this deal today!
Such certification means it has complete protection against dust particles and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. It also delivers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.
