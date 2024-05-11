The super popular JBL Flip 6 is once again a desirable option through Walmart's best-selling deal

Save $31 on the JBL Flip 6 at Walmart

The small but mighty JBL Flip 6 is once again an absolute bestseller on Walmart. The model in Blue currently sells at 24% off, which equates to $31. The speaker offers loud audio with a good amount of bass and has a sturdy and compact design, featuring IP67. It's small and durable enough to accompany you on all sorts of outdoor adventures. Get yours through Walmart's deal and enjoy your savings.