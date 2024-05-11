The super popular JBL Flip 6 is once again a desirable option through Walmart's best-selling deal
Once again, Walmart shows its generosity towards music lovers! Today, the big-time seller offers the super popular JBL Flip 6 at $31 off, turning it into an absolute bestseller. If you need a reasonably-sized speaker that won’t break the bank and makes no compromise with sound quality, this is the right one for you!
Certainly not the best deal we’ve ever seen for this portable Bluetooth speaker, Walmart’s offer is still slightly better than Amazon’s. As far as we know, the speaker has been available for less than $90 at the beginning of this year. But we haven’t encountered such a massive price cut since then, so the current $31 discount should be more than appropriate.
By the way, if you’re looking for something with a slightly larger form factor, consider the Charge 5. This one is also on sale at Walmart and features a built-in powerbank.
But portability isn’t everything we require in a speaker, right? Well, the Flip 6 doesn’t disappoint on the soundstage, either. It delivers the JBL Original Pro sound, characterized by deep bass. The speaker also offers a surprisingly loud audio output for its portable size. You also have the convenient Bluetooth Multipoint function that lets you pair up to two devices simultaneously.
As for the battery, JBL claims its speaker brings pumping tunes to your parties for up to 12 hours per charge. Having tested and reviewed it, however, we found that it fails to deliver on this promise and gives you about half the time with music pumping at reasonable volumes. Keep in mind that increasing the volume to the max might drain the battery even quicker.
One of the best budget Bluetooth speakers stands out with its design and sound quality. This bad boy features an IP67 rating and a robust form factor, making it well-equipped to handle accidental damage. Also, it’s compact enough to seamlessly fit in backpacks, plus its lightweight design makes it a desirable companion for outdoor adventures.
But if you don’t mind the less-than-ideal battery life, the JBL Flip 6 can make an incredible addition to your indoor and outdoor lifestyle. Plus, it’s now cheaper than usual, thanks to Walmart’s irresistible deal.
