Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's tempting deal

Snatch the JBL Charge 5 at 28% off through Walmart's deal and enjoy pumping tunes at a bargain
Is it already time to get a new portable Bluetooth speaker? And are you also on a tight budget? Don't worry; we'll show you a perfect option that won't cost you an arm and a leg. We're talking, of course, about the incredible JBL Charge 5, which now enjoys a tempting 28% discount at Walmart.

Save 28% on the JBL Charge 5 in Black

The amazing JBL Charge 5 with a built-in powerbank is now available at incredible prices. This bad boy currently sells at 28% off its price tag, though only in select colors. With its JBL Original Pro Sound, robust design, and built-in powerbank, this is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can possibly invest in. Get one at lower prices while you can.
$51 off (28%)
$128 96
$179 95
Buy at Walmart


We've seen this fantastic item at that price many times before. What makes it attractive this time round, you might ask yoursleves. Simple! Neither Best Buy nor Amazon offer it at the same price. If you prefer one of these merchants, you'd have to be OK with a less exciting 22% discount. Then again, we should note that Walmart sells only the model in Black at the time of writing at 28% off, and the next cheaper option is the one in Red.

Easily beating some of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, the Charge 5 promises loud JBL Original Pro sound with thumping bass and long battery life (up to 20 hours, to be exact). And it definitely delivers on those promises.

This bad boy is also quite robust, unlike some budget Bluetooth speakers. It has a sturdy design and features an IP67 rating, making it perfect for outdoor use. So far, so good, especially for a speaker that now sells for under $130, right?

Similarly to its smaller relative, the Flip 6, this bad boy supports JBL's PartyBoost technology. The feature lets you connect multiple speakers to one another for a booming soundstage everyone will remember. And if you'd like to know more about the smaller JBL speaker, feel free to check out our Flip 6 review.

Another feature that can be found in the much larger Xtreme 3 is the built-in powerbank, hence the speaker's name. As you can probably guess, it lets you charge devices while streaming, so you never miss a beat.

Ultimately, the JBL Charge 5 ticks all the boxes you could ask for. The Bluetooth speaker is sturdy, offers plenty of battery life, and is now more affordable than usual. If you think it's right for you, go ahead and get yours at lower prices through Walmart's generous off.
