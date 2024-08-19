The popular JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is under $100 once again and can't wait to play for you
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The end of August is approaching, which means the end of summer is also not far away. However, you still have time for a few more parties with your friends or family. And since nothing enhances gatherings like a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of this deal today, as it allows you to grab one of the best speakers on the market at a sweet discount.
We agree that the price cut isn't on the level of the $41 (32%) markdown this bad boy received on Amazon back in December, but the Bluetooth device is worth every penny and is a good bargain even at its current discount.
Another reason why this device is worth your cash is its solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's fully dust-tight and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Battery life is also quite good, offering up to 12 hours of listening time on one charge.
Yep, the JBL Flip 6 easily ranks among the best Bluetooth speakers out there, and there is no surprise why it's so popular. After all, it's a good-sounding device that doesn't break the bank. So, act fast and save on one now while you can!
As you saw in the title, the device in question is the popular JBL Flip 6, which is on sale for $30 (23%) off its price on Amazon. While the $30 discount may seem modest, it lets you snag this speaker for under $100 if you act now.
We agree that the price cut isn't on the level of the $41 (32%) markdown this bad boy received on Amazon back in December, but the Bluetooth device is worth every penny and is a good bargain even at its current discount.
The JBL Flip 6 may not be a big party speaker, but it delivers great and loud sound with a strong bass. In addition, you can pair it with another JBL speaker via JBL's PartyBoost functionality.
Another reason why this device is worth your cash is its solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's fully dust-tight and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Battery life is also quite good, offering up to 12 hours of listening time on one charge.
Yep, the JBL Flip 6 easily ranks among the best Bluetooth speakers out there, and there is no surprise why it's so popular. After all, it's a good-sounding device that doesn't break the bank. So, act fast and save on one now while you can!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
19 Aug, 2024The popular JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is under $100 once again and can't wait to play for you
17 Aug, 2024The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex remains at its best price on Amazon
13 Aug, 2024The sleek Marshall Emberton II is back at its lowest price on Amazon
07 Aug, 2024Incredible Amazon deal knocks the Sony SRS-XE300 speaker down to its best price
31 Jul, 2024The tiny yet powerful Bose SoundLink Flex speaker drops to new record low price on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: