The popular JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is under $100 once again and can't wait to play for you

The end of August is approaching, which means the end of summer is also not far away. However, you still have time for a few more parties with your friends or family. And since nothing enhances gatherings like a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of this deal today, as it allows you to grab one of the best speakers on the market at a sweet discount.

As you saw in the title, the device in question is the popular JBL Flip 6, which is on sale for $30 (23%) off its price on Amazon. While the $30 discount may seem modest, it lets you snag this speaker for under $100 if you act now.

JBL Flip 6: Get it for under $100 on Amazon!

Snag the popular JBL Flip 6 for under $100 through this sweet deal and save $30. The speaker delivers great sound and comes with a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's great value for money, so act fast and save today!
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


We agree that the price cut isn't on the level of the $41 (32%) markdown this bad boy received on Amazon back in December, but the Bluetooth device is worth every penny and is a good bargain even at its current discount.

The JBL Flip 6 may not be a big party speaker, but it delivers great and loud sound with a strong bass. In addition, you can pair it with another JBL speaker via JBL's PartyBoost functionality.

Another reason why this device is worth your cash is its solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it's fully dust-tight and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Battery life is also quite good, offering up to 12 hours of listening time on one charge.

Yep, the JBL Flip 6 easily ranks among the best Bluetooth speakers out there, and there is no surprise why it's so popular. After all, it's a good-sounding device that doesn't break the bank. So, act fast and save on one now while you can!
