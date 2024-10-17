See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 is still available at its massive Prime Day discount

October Prime Day came and went, and you might think that all the unmissable Prime Day deals have gone with it. However, it appears that's not the case, as you can still score Prime Day-level savings on one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers on the market.

During our deal hunt, we noticed that Amazon is still selling the JBL Flip 6 at 38% off its price, which is the same discount it offered for Prime Day. This lets you save $50 on this capable speaker and get one for just under $80. That said, the deal is only available on the model in red. But even if red isn't your color, the JBL Flip 6 puts a lot on the table, making this offer one that you just can't miss.

JBL Flip 6 in Red: Get it for under $80!

Get the popular JBL Flip 6 for under $80 on Amazon with this deal. The speaker delivers loud sound and comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's a real steal at its current price, so act fast and save today!
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Although it's a bit smaller than your average party speaker, this fella packs a serious punch with its loud sound and punchy bass. And if you need even more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker thanks to its PartyBoost feature.

It's super durable, too, boasting an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. This means it's completely dustproof and can be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge.

As you can see, the JBL Flip 6 is totally worth it. Plus, it's an absolute steal for less than $80. So, don't hesitate! Hit the deal button in this article and snag a JBL Flip 6 in red color at a massive discount now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

