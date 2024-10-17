The ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 is still available at its massive Prime Day discount

JBL Flip 6 in Red: Get it for under $80! Get the popular JBL Flip 6 for under $80 on Amazon with this deal. The speaker delivers loud sound and comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's a real steal at its current price, so act fast and save today! $50 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

Although it's a bit smaller than your average party speaker, this fella packs a serious punch with its loud sound and punchy bass. And if you need even more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker thanks to its PartyBoost feature.It's super durable, too, boasting an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. This means it's completely dustproof and can be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers up to 12 hours of playtime on one charge.As you can see, the JBL Flip 6 is totally worth it. Plus, it's an absolute steal for less than $80. So, don't hesitate! Hit the deal button in this article and snag a JBL Flip 6 in red color at a massive discount now while the offer is still up for grabs!