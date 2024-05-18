The capable JBL Flip 5 sells for less than $90 through this unmissable Amazon deal

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
We love earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are $110 off at Woot at the moment, but sometimes you just need a powerful Bluetooth speaker. While those usually pack a hefty price tag, Amazon is currently selling the fan-favorite JBL Flip 5, allowing you to score a capable speaker on the cheap.

The discount this bad boy is enjoying is $40, which may not seem significant, but it slashes a whole 31% off the device's usual cost. In other words, it lets you snag a brand-new JBL Flip 5 for less than $90 if you take advantage of this deal.

JBL Flip 5: Grab it for less than $90!

The fan-favorite JBL Flip 5 can now be yours for less than $90 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. The speaker delivers impressive sound with strong bass and offers an IPX7 water-resistant rating. It also has good battery life, delivering up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. This bad boy is a real steal at its current price. Don't miss out; pull the trigger on this offer now!
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that this isn't a new offer, as it has been available for about a month now. Nevertheless, it's still worth taking advantage of, as there is a reason why people are in love with the JBL Flip 5.

For starters, this handsome fella boasts an impressive sound with a strong bass. In addition, it has a solid IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to survive water submersion at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. The speaker has a lot to offer on the battery front, as well, boasting up to 12 hours of playback on one charge. However, your listening time may vary, as battery life depends on how loud you're blasting your songs.

Featuring excellent sound, impressive water resistance, reliable battery life, and an affordable price tag, the JBL Flip 5 puts a lot on the table. Furthermore, it's a true bargain for anyone looking for a capable speaker on the cheap. This is why, we suggest tapping the offer button at the beginning of the article and pulling the trigger of this deal now. After all, you never know when Amazon will decide to return the speaker to its usual price.
