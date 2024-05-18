The capable JBL Flip 5 sells for less than $90 through this unmissable Amazon deal

JBL Flip 5: Grab it for less than $90!

The fan-favorite JBL Flip 5 can now be yours for less than $90 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal. The speaker delivers impressive sound with strong bass and offers an IPX7 water-resistant rating. It also has good battery life, delivering up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. This bad boy is a real steal at its current price. Don't miss out; pull the trigger on this offer now!