The ultra-compact JBL Clip 5 is a steal at a whopping 38% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for an ultra-compact portable Bluetooth speaker by JBL? The Clip 5 is one ideal pick, especially at its current Woot price of only $49.95. That's a solid 38% off — a discount Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart can't give you right now.
While Amazon had the $79.95 speaker on sale for just under $50 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, it gives you a humble 25% markdown right now. Then again, the e-commerce giant gives you a full manufacturer's warranty, while Woot only offers 90 days.
While the ultra-portable speaker delivers respectable audio quality in a very small package, you should have reasonable expectations. While good enough to accommodate a few friends, this buddy certainly won't give you extra heat for large gatherings.
Even without the special feature, you get up to 12 hours of music on this buddy. That should be good enough to meet most outdoor adventurers' needs.
Other extras here include a multi-speaker connection with Auracast, just like the JBL Xtreme 4. That's right — if you already own an Xtreme 4 model, the two can work together to achieve a louder soundstage. On top of that, the device supports Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing you to switch between devices without missing out on a single beat.
While Amazon had the $79.95 speaker on sale for just under $50 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, it gives you a humble 25% markdown right now. Then again, the e-commerce giant gives you a full manufacturer's warranty, while Woot only offers 90 days.
Like its predecessor, the Clip 5 features a built-in carabiner. Designed to accompany you on all your outdoor adventures, the unit also features an IP67 rating to keep it safe from water and dust. On top of that, it has an increased wattage over the predecessor, giving you 7W output instead of 5W.
While the ultra-portable speaker delivers respectable audio quality in a very small package, you should have reasonable expectations. While good enough to accommodate a few friends, this buddy certainly won't give you extra heat for large gatherings.
Better yet, unlike the older model, the Clip 5 now supports the JBL Portable app. It gives you access to presets, customizable EQ, Playtime Boost, and more. Speaking of Playtime Boost, the feature neatly provides up to three hours of extra playtime, though it might make the audio less punchy.
Even without the special feature, you get up to 12 hours of music on this buddy. That should be good enough to meet most outdoor adventurers' needs.
Other extras here include a multi-speaker connection with Auracast, just like the JBL Xtreme 4. That's right — if you already own an Xtreme 4 model, the two can work together to achieve a louder soundstage. On top of that, the device supports Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing you to switch between devices without missing out on a single beat.
The bottom line is this: the JBL Clip 5 is one of the best small speakers on the market. If you think it's good enough for your everyday listening needs, now's the time to buy it! And remember —Woot's 38% markdown will continue for only six more days (or less if it gets sold out).
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Feb, 2025The ultra-compact JBL Clip 5 is a steal at a whopping 38% off
11 Feb, 2025Marshall's Emberton II is a hit for music lovers at $70 off
10 Feb, 2025The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex II gets a rare discount at Amazon
05 Feb, 2025Unprecedented bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 down to a new all-time low at Amazon
03 Feb, 2025The ultra-loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a rare $111 price cut at Walmart
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: