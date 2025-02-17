Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The ultra-compact JBL Clip 5 is a steal at a whopping 38% off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A JBL Clip 5 speaker in Camouflage attached to a backpack.
Looking for an ultra-compact portable Bluetooth speaker by JBL? The Clip 5 is one ideal pick, especially at its current Woot price of only $49.95. That's a solid 38% off — a discount Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart can't give you right now.

The JBL Clip 5 is 38% off at Woot

$49 95
$79 95
$30 off (38%)
Woot's generous promo lets you grab the JBL Clip 5 for 38% off its original price. You won't find the same discount at other major sellers, making it ultra-attractive. If you don't mind the 90-day Woot Limited warranty, you should definitely grab the unit before it's too late.
Buy at Woot

The JBL Clip 5 is 25% off at Amazon

$20 off (25%)
The JBL Clip 5 is also on sale at Amazon. While you do get a full manufacturer's warranty, the unit arrives for 25% off its original price over here. If that's no issue for you, go ahead and save while you can.
Buy at Amazon

While Amazon had the $79.95 speaker on sale for just under $50 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024, it gives you a humble 25% markdown right now. Then again, the e-commerce giant gives you a full manufacturer's warranty, while Woot only offers 90 days.

Like its predecessor, the Clip 5 features a built-in carabiner. Designed to accompany you on all your outdoor adventures, the unit also features an IP67 rating to keep it safe from water and dust. On top of that, it has an increased wattage over the predecessor, giving you 7W output instead of 5W.

While the ultra-portable speaker delivers respectable audio quality in a very small package, you should have reasonable expectations. While good enough to accommodate a few friends, this buddy certainly won't give you extra heat for large gatherings.

Better yet, unlike the older model, the Clip 5 now supports the JBL Portable app. It gives you access to presets, customizable EQ, Playtime Boost, and more. Speaking of Playtime Boost, the feature neatly provides up to three hours of extra playtime, though it might make the audio less punchy.

Even without the special feature, you get up to 12 hours of music on this buddy. That should be good enough to meet most outdoor adventurers' needs.

Other extras here include a multi-speaker connection with Auracast, just like the JBL Xtreme 4. That's right — if you already own an Xtreme 4 model, the two can work together to achieve a louder soundstage. On top of that, the device supports Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing you to switch between devices without missing out on a single beat.

The bottom line is this: the JBL Clip 5 is one of the best small speakers on the market. If you think it's good enough for your everyday listening needs, now's the time to buy it! And remember —Woot's 38% markdown will continue for only six more days (or less if it gets sold out).
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
125 stories
17 Feb, 2025
The ultra-compact JBL Clip 5 is a steal at a whopping 38% off
11 Feb, 2025
Marshall's Emberton II is a hit for music lovers at $70 off
10 Feb, 2025
The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex II gets a rare discount at Amazon
05 Feb, 2025
Unprecedented bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 down to a new all-time low at Amazon
03 Feb, 2025
The ultra-loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a rare $111 price cut at Walmart
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless