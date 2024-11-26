Walmart launches a hot JBL Charge 5 bargain to splurge on this Black Friday
In case you missed it, Walmart launched a new set of bargains for Black Friday, offering top products at bargain prices until December 2. Among hot savings on the AirPods Pro 2, the merchant gives music lovers a JBL Charge 5 promo you just can't resist. The model in Blue is currently $50 off, landing the ~$180 portable Bluetooth speaker at $129.95.
While the unit with a 20-hour battery life and a built-in powerbank has been cheaper in the past, the truth is you won't it at lower prices at Amazon or Best Buy right now. You see, all colorways are discounted at these merchants, though you save a slightly smaller amount ($40, to be exact).
The larger drivers deliver more power than the latest Flip, meaning louder stereo audio with thumping bass and extra depth. Of course, this won't be your preferred choice for critical listening, but it's very capable as a party speaker. While we're on the subject, this fella features PartyBoost, allowing you to connect it to other compatible JBL models.
But if you don't care much for lights, the Charge 5 is a top-notch choice. It's rugged, keeps the music going for hours, and even charges your devices while you're having fun. Get yours in Blue and save $50 this Black Friday at Walmart.
What makes the Charge 5 a good addition to your tech collection? Well, it's larger than the Flip 6, housing a larger woofer and tweeter, but follows the same design to a large extent. You get durable materials and an IP67 rating, ensuring a little rain or occasional drop on the ground won't damage the unit.
Then again, we should note that the speaker lacks built-in lights. So, if you want a rich soundstage with an accompanying light show synced to the beat, you should seek elsewhere. Fortunately, the holiday shopping season brings plenty of Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, so you'll surely find what you need without breaking the bank.
