You still have time to save big on the JBL Charge 5 with Amazon's limited-time sale
Did you know Amazon still sells the JBL Charge 5 at its best price so far in 2025? Well, it does! You can save 33% on this highly sought-after portable Bluetooth speaker, but be sure to hurry up. The promo first went live about ten days ago and is branded as a limited-time discount, so it might expire soon.
How do we know this is the most significant discount so far this year? Well, we've encountered other Charge 5 promos this year, but none have been as impressive. Previously, we saw the unit for 32% off its ~$180 price at Walmart, and it was discounted by 31% earlier in 2025 at Woot. In other words, Amazon's latest sale isn't just the best one at that merchant — it's the speaker's highest discount overall.
Beyond the sturdy design, this buddy packs great sound quality. It blasts JBL Original Pro Sound with no distortion and plenty of bass. Also, while it's a mono speaker, the unit supports the PartyBoost feature. This allows you to achieve stereo sound by pairing it with compatible speakers.
Once again, we'd like to emphasize that Amazon's current promo has been active for some time. If you missed your first chance to take advantage, you might want to hurry and save on one before it's too late. After all, the limited-time JBL Charge 5 deal could expire any minute.
What makes this JBL speaker such a popular option, you may ask? Well, it's not just one thing. The unit is durable and relatively compact, making it the perfect addition to a backyard BBQ gathering with a few friends and family. It's also IP67-rated, so you won't have to pamper it too much once you take it outside.
As its name suggests, the Charge 5 has one especially cool feature — a built-in powerbank. You can charge your device while streaming, so you can keep the party going with no stops for topping up. And with a 20-hour battery life, it's a true champion you wouldn't want to miss.
