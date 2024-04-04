Grab the powerful JBL Boombox 2 at an impressive £129 discount on Amazon UK and elevate your gatherings for less

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The weather is warm, and you are chilling with your friends outside. One thing is missing, though — an awesome-sounding Bluetooth speaker to play nice tunes while vibing.

Fortunately for you, Amazon UK is selling the great-sounding JBL Boombox 2 at a lovely £129 markdown, shaving 29% off the price of this big boy. You should hurry, though, as this is a limited-time deal, which means it may expire soon.

JBL Boombox 2: Save £128!

Get the JBL Boombox 2 on Amazon UK and save £128 in the process. The speaker has great sound with strong bass. It offers up to 24 hours of battery life. Furthermore, it has an IPX7 water-resistance rating. It's a real bargain at its price, so get one for less while you can!
£128 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


As the 'Boombox' part suggests, the JBL Boombox 2 is quite huge. Thanks to its massive size, it delivers a loud sound with strong bass. This makes it perfect for gatherings and offers great value for money, despite being released back in 2020.

One major downside of the speaker is that you can't tailor the sound to your liking via an EQ functionality. Nevertheless, it comes with two distinct playing modes: one optimized for outdoor environments and another tailored for indoor settings. So, at least in theory, missing an EQ won't be such a big issue.

But what you can do is use this beast near water without any worries that something may happen to it, as it boasts a solid IPX7 water resistance rating and can even withstand submersion for up to 30 minutes.

Additionally, the speaker sports a huge 20,000mAh battery, providing a listening time of up to 24 hours on a single charge. Now, that's impressive!

With a loud sound, great water resistance rating, and awesome battery life, the JBL Boombox 2 is real value for money, especially at its discounted price on Amazon. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snag one at a heavily discounted price before it's too late and the offer expires.

Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

