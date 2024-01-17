The business-friendly Jabra Evolve 2 buds are on sale at a rare and cool Amazon discount

well





If you're looking for a powerful and elegant alternative to the mainstream industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 for both business and personal use, we're afraid you'll probably have to spend "AirPods Pro 2 money."

Jabra Evolve 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Support, 4-Microphone MultiSensor Voice Technology, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 33 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Official Microsoft Teams Certification, Advanced Bluetooth Multipoint Connectivity, Plug-and-Play USB Adapter, Black Color $40 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





We're talking $200 or more, with the Jabra Evolve 2 buds, for instance, currently fetching a nice $40 or so below a fairly odd $241.98 Amazon list price. If that doesn't sound like a very substantial discount, you might want to note that the exact same product is available from its manufacturer's business-centric e-store for $304 at the time of this writing.





It's also equally important to point out that Amazon rarely sells these puppies at this type of discount, although full disclosure, the Evolve 2 buds have been available at an even lower price than right now a couple of months ago for Black Friday 2023.





Released near the end of 2022 and marketed as the "earbuds of choice for professionals", the Jabra Evolve 2 on sale here at a very special price come equipped with a lot of the same state-of-the-art capabilities as the consumer-oriented Elite 8 Active or Elite 10 while adding among others precious Microsoft Teams certification.





Mind you, other virtual meeting apps are also officially supported, and with MultiSensor Voice technology, you can rest assured knowing that all of your business (and personal) calls will be conducted in perfect clarity.





Work addicts will probably also be delighted by the 8-hour battery life of the discounted Evolve 2 buds, which you can obviously easily bump up to a total endurance score of no less than 33 hours with a bundled wireless charging case. Then you have IP57 water and dust resistance making these ideal for gym and outdoor use in (almost) any weather conditions, as well as top-notch active noise cancellation and HearThrough support coming together to provide the most complete and flexible listening experience possible.





It's hard to argue with the appeal of the business-friendly Jabra Evolve 2 buds from a design standpoint as well, especially if you like to go largely unnoticed around the office while looking as cool and as "professional" as possible at close range.