Sweeter-than-sweet discount on the incredible Jabra Elite 10 returns on Amazon

Well, well, well, would you look at that! About a month ago, we saw a tempting discount on Jabra’s ultimate earbuds, the Elite 10. Amazingly, the sweet 20% markdown has returned for the holidays, giving you a second chance to get these awesome earbuds at their lowest price.

As hinted, this markdown has been available only once before. In other words, it’s not every day that these 2023-released earbuds get their price tag reduced by as much as $50. To top it off, Amazon advertises the earbuds’ current discount as being available for a limited time only, so you might want to act fast and grab a pair while you can.

Priced at $229.99 (when no discounts are available), these earbuds obviously aren’t the cheapest in-ear headphones out there. Indeed, the Jabra Elite 10 have some amazing features that make them worthy competitors of the best high-end earbuds on the market.

According to Jabra, these earbuds feature an Advanced ANC technology that supposedly provides two times better noise cancellation than Jabra’s standard ANC. What’s more, the Elite 10 should feel incredibly comfortable.

The Jabra earbuds showcase a semi-open design with ComfortFit technology. The semi-open design should tackle the issue of feeling your ears plugged all the time, while the proprietary EarGel technology helps relieve in-ear pressure.

In the audio department, the wireless earbuds should be just as impressive. They come with Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking. That should allow you to enjoy an immersive 360-degree Dolby Atmos sound as soon as you put them on.

What if you need to use your in-ear headphones for calls? With the Jabra Elite 10, that’s not an issue! The earbuds feature six microphones, which intelligently pick up your voice and separate it from the buzzing environment, giving you crystal clear call quality.

An additional gimmick Jabra has decided to integrate is none other than dual pairing. The handy feature lets you pair up to two Android or iOS devices at the same time, seamlessly switching between your phone and your tablet to enjoy every single beat.

As for battery life, the Jabra Elite 10 come with six hours of playtime on a single charge that extends to 27 hours with the charging case. That should be enough to get you through a working day.
