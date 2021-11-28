The Jabra Elite 75t are half off for Cyber Monday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Jabra released the Elite 75t in the Summer of 2020 and they were quite a good pair of earbuds — we reviewed them 9/10 and placed them up there with the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.
They were still a bit pricey, but with punchy sound, solid bass, and comfortable fit, they were a worthy competitor on the market.
Fast forward to Cyber Monday 2021 and you can now get these from Best Buy and Amazon for less than $80. That's a killer deal right there if you are in the market for solid in-ear headphones that don't break the piggy bank!