The Jabra Elite 75t are half off for Cyber Monday

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
The Jabra Elite 75t are half off for Cyber Monday
Jabra released the Elite 75t in the Summer of 2020 and they were quite a good pair of earbuds — we reviewed them 9/10 and placed them up there with the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

They were still a bit pricey, but with punchy sound, solid bass, and comfortable fit, they were a worthy competitor on the market.

Fast forward to Cyber Monday 2021 and you can now get these from Best Buy and Amazon for less than $80. That's a killer deal right there if you are in the market for solid in-ear headphones that don't break the piggy bank!

Jabra Elite 75t

$70 off (47%)
$79 99
$149 99
Buy at BestBuy

Jabra Elite 75t

$73 off (49%)
$76 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

