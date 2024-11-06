The noise-cancelling Jabra Elite 5 are WAY cheaper than usual and a crazy pre-holiday bargain today
If you think that there's simply no way you'd ever go for a two-year-old pair of true wireless earbuds this holiday season, wait until you hear how much cheaper than usual the Jabra Elite 5 are right now. Released back in the fall of 2022 at a $149.99 retail price that actually felt pretty fair at the time, these undeniably elegant noise-cancelling buds have just scored a new 57 percent Amazon discount.
That means you're looking at saving a whopping $85.52 on an Amazon-exclusive black version of the Elite 5 for an undoubtedly limited time... unless you'd rather get a slightly different "titanium black" model for $83.70 (or 56 percent) less than usual.
Given the super-advanced age of these bad boys and the sheer number of improved products Jabra has brought to the Apple-dominated market since 2022, you probably won't be surprised to hear that the Jabra Elite 5 have been discounted many times before by every major US retailer from Amazon to Best Buy to Walmart.
But these are new record low prices for both the "normal" black and titanium black colorways, and the Elite 5's ultra-premium features and capabilities have certainly stood the test of time... for the sub-$100 bracket. Of course, I wouldn't expect their hybrid active noise cancellation skills or overall audio quality to match the same abilities of, say, Apple's AirPods Pro 2, "regular" AirPods 4, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, or the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.
That 36-hour battery life rating, however, is pretty much unbeatable even in today's wireless earbuds landscape, and the same more or less goes for the seven hours of uninterrupted listening time the Jabra Elite 5 can deliver without relying on their bundled wireless charging case. For that freshly reduced price, you're also getting impressive IP55 water and dust resistance, not to mention the same 6-microphone setup promising crystal clear calls as the higher-end (and significantly more expensive) Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active.
And yes, there's obviously a chance we'll see even better deals land by the end of the month to celebrate Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday, but if you ask me, there's a higher likelihood that Amazon will run out of inventory and not be able to replenish it (for good) before the holidays.
