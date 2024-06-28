The Jabra Elite 5 give you more bang for your buck through this Amazon deal
Are you having a hard time picking out affordable and decent earbuds for daily use? Why not consider the Jabra Elite 5? These earbuds are IP55-rated, making them perfect for working out, feature ANC for a more enjoyable commute, and are also on sale! Thanks to Amazon's tempting promo, you can now save 37% on a pair in Titanium Black.
Are these earbuds better than the AirPods Pro 2? Probably not. But they're also considerably less expensive than those, especially at 37% off. What makes them a suitable option? Lots of things, to be honest. Firstly, the Elite 5 offer a comfortable fit that should keep them in place even when you're at the gym.
These Jabra earbuds give straightforward, mostly clear, and balanced audio. If you're looking for extra bass, you'd better search elsewhere. But if you simply want to enjoy loud and clear music, these bad boys shouldn't let you down.
One great perk here is the Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity. It allows you to connect the earbuds to two devices simultaneously, so you don't miss a single beat. They also feature Google Fast Pair, which should be good news for Android phone users.
With up to seven hours of listening time per charge and a total of up to 28 hours with the case, the Elite 5 beat options like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the battery life front. As you can see, they are an undemanding option that should meet the needs of any casual user. Get yours on Amazon now and save 37%.
That equates to $55 in savings, which brings the workout earbuds close to their October Prime Day 2023 price. While they've been even cheaper, these puppies still give you plenty of value for money. And guess what else? You won't find the same $55 price cut from their MSRP of roughly $150 at Best Buy and Walmart.
