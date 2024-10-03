Grab the Jabra Elite 10 and save 25% with this limited-time deal on Amazon
Are you looking to upgrade your listening game before the October Prime Day craze begins? There are plenty of reasons to wait for the upcoming deals on headphones this Prime Day, but if you're feeling particularly impatient, consider the Jabra Elite 10.
These earbuds may have a few quirks, such as a (sometimes) uncomfortable spike in high frequencies and an unconventional ear tip design that may not be up to everyone's taste. But they're packed with features, plus you can now find them for 25% off at Amazon. The promo is only available on the model in Gloss Black and will be available for a short while.
With perks like Dolby Spatial Sound, Spotify Tap, Fast Pair, and Bluetooth Multipoint, these bad boys are quite the feature-rich pair of wireless buds. Granted, they don't exactly offer balanced audio, as they emphasize higher frequencies and boost the sub-bass range. That shouldn't be a major drawback for every user, but it's still something to keep in mind. If you don't like how they sound out of the box, you get different EQ settings via the app to tweak them to your taste.
Couple that with a 36-hour battery life with no ANC and the charging case, and you clearly see that these fellas provide plenty of value for money. If you're willing to set aside their disadvantages or want earbuds with as many special features as possible, the Jabra Elite 10 are a solid option to consider. Get yours at Amazon and save 25% while you can.
The high-end wireless earbuds usually cost about $250, but they're now under $190. That's their lowest price on Amazon so far, and they haven't been that cheap practically anywhere since November last year. So, you're definitely scoring a great bargain if you pick this deal. But are they worth it?
What about the ANC? The Elite 10 offer great passive isolation, provided you get the right fit. And when ANC kicks in, you're left all alone with your tunes, and little to no background noises will permeate to hinder your experience. There's also an adjustable HearThrough mode for when you want to know what's going on around you.
