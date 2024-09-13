Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
The ultra-durable Jabra Elite 8 Active are once again 25% off with this fantastic deal

Durability is important in in-ear wireless earbuds. After all, we often sweat all over them at the gym. Jabra understands, and that's why it has created the Jabra Elite 8 Active with military-grade toughness. These IP68-rated earbuds are definitely not cheap, usually setting you back as much as $200, but this Best Buy deal discounts them by 25% (or $50).

Get the Jabra Elite 8 Active for $50 off on Best Buy

Best Buy has a tempting $50 discount on the Jabra Elite 8 Active, the earbuds with military-grade toughness. They've been cheaper before but are a perfectly good choice right now. If you agree, go ahead and get a pair for less.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Get the Jabra Elite 8 Active, Dark Grey, for $52 off

Over at Amazon, the Jabra Elite 8 Active in Dark Grey sells at lower prices. You can now save $52 on them, but you'll have to hurry! Why? Because they're available in limited quantities.
$52 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, that's not their best price so far. For one thing, Amazon allowed Prime members to save $70 on a pair during its 48-hour sale this July. But we might not be getting a similar deal soon. So, you might want to skip waiting for a better promo (that may not even come) and simply go for Best Buy's current offer.

Incidentally, this merchant isn't the only place where you can score a bargain on these highly durable puppies. Amazon also sells them at lower prices, offering the model in Dark Gray for 26% off. However, the paintjob is available in limited quantities. Other coatings come at a less attractive 20% markdown.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active feature Adaptive Hybrid ANC, handling low-pitched engine rumbles and other noises particularly well. You might still hear incidental high-pitched sounds, but you should be pretty satisfied with how well they cancel noise overall.

They're well-performing on the audio front as well, delivering pleasing audio with a solid amount of bass for up to 32 hours with the case and ANC. That makes them perfect for a variety of music genres. Then again, if you need something for critical listening, we'd recommend the AirPods Pro 2, which have a more balanced audio profile.

Last but surely not least, you don't just get IP68 on the earbuds. Their wireless charging case also has an IP54 rating for dust and water protection. Plus, the Elite 8 Active support Bluetooth Multipoint, which lets you connect them to two devices simultaneously.

As you can see, these are certainly good enough to give the best workout earbuds a run for their money. If you think they can meet your specific needs, go ahead and grab a pair for 25% off.

