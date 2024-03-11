Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Amazon's October Prime Day deal on the Jabra Elite 5 is back for a limited time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's October Prime Day deal on the Jabra Elite 5 is back and awaits your attention
Do you remember last year’s October Prime Day deal on the Jabra Elite 5? Don’t worry if you don’t – we’ll remind you anyway. Back then, these 2022-released earbuds saw an epic 40% markdown across different colors on Amazon. And guess what! The deal is back on, albeit for a limited time, with no Prime Membership required!

That’s right! You can once again get one of the best budget earbuds at a killer 40% discount in different colors. Since we haven’t witnessed such a generous discount on the pair in quite a while, we’d say now’s a perfect time to test the brand for yourself. Plus, more contemporary models, such as the Jabra Elite 10, are over twice as expensive as these bad boys.

Save 40% on the Jabra Elite 5 for a limited time

Featuring 6mm driver units, six microphones, Hybrid ANC, and Bluetooth 5.2, the Jabra Elite 5 are a decent pair of earbuds that now retails at much more attractive prices. Go straight to Amazon where you can get a pair of these in different colors at 40% off for a limited time.
$60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


While they may not boast the industry’s latest ANC technology, the Jabra in-ear headphones still have many of the essentials you could expect. For instance, they’re equipped with Hybrid ANC with Adjustable HearThrough technology. In Jabra’s words, Hybrid ANC blocks a vaster range of sounds than Standard ANC, offering plenty of quiet during commute times.

With six mics, these puppies make a great choice for bargain hunters seeking quality earbuds for phone calls. As for sound quality, these earbuds deliver pleasant sound for their price. However, we should note that if you need earbuds with lots of low-end, these earbuds probably won’t do the trick for you. Even with the bass EQ preset, you don’t get as much thumping bass as you would from more premium earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4.

These puppies are also comfortable to wear and offer up to seven hours of listening time. Like most wireless earbuds, they also come in a wireless charging case. With it, you can squeeze in a total playtime of up to 28 hours. In addition, the earbuds have a fast-charging function and offer 60 minutes of listening time from a 10-minute charge.

Overall, the Jabra Elite 5 are decent earbuds that should be good enough to meet casual listeners’ needs. Plus, now that they’re as much as 40% cheaper than usual, they give you way more bang for your buck.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
T-Mobile is rolling out one of the biggest ever improvements to its 5G network right now
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
Samsung makes the Galaxy S24+ cheaper than free for a limited time
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
iPhone 16 Pro looks noticeably different than iPhone 15 Pro in leaked design sketches
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before
Walmart's generous offer on the top-class Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 is back, and it's even better than before

Latest News

Elon Musk: “OpenAI is a lie”, xAI will open-source Grok. Carl Pei: “Based”
Elon Musk: “OpenAI is a lie”, xAI will open-source Grok. Carl Pei: “Based”
Get watchOS 10.4 update to fix false Apple Watch screen touch and Double Tap issues
Get watchOS 10.4 update to fix false Apple Watch screen touch and Double Tap issues
Your dream of Sonos headphones might be becoming a reality in 2024
Your dream of Sonos headphones might be becoming a reality in 2024
Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G: Security and stylish design on a budget
Samsung unveils Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G: Security and stylish design on a budget
Opera One is getting an AI Features Drop program
Opera One is getting an AI Features Drop program
Is your WhatsApp chat secure? New feature will tell you
Is your WhatsApp chat secure? New feature will tell you
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless