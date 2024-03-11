Up Next:
Amazon's October Prime Day deal on the Jabra Elite 5 is back for a limited time
Do you remember last year’s October Prime Day deal on the Jabra Elite 5? Don’t worry if you don’t – we’ll remind you anyway. Back then, these 2022-released earbuds saw an epic 40% markdown across different colors on Amazon. And guess what! The deal is back on, albeit for a limited time, with no Prime Membership required!
That’s right! You can once again get one of the best budget earbuds at a killer 40% discount in different colors. Since we haven’t witnessed such a generous discount on the pair in quite a while, we’d say now’s a perfect time to test the brand for yourself. Plus, more contemporary models, such as the Jabra Elite 10, are over twice as expensive as these bad boys.
While they may not boast the industry’s latest ANC technology, the Jabra in-ear headphones still have many of the essentials you could expect. For instance, they’re equipped with Hybrid ANC with Adjustable HearThrough technology. In Jabra’s words, Hybrid ANC blocks a vaster range of sounds than Standard ANC, offering plenty of quiet during commute times.
With six mics, these puppies make a great choice for bargain hunters seeking quality earbuds for phone calls. As for sound quality, these earbuds deliver pleasant sound for their price. However, we should note that if you need earbuds with lots of low-end, these earbuds probably won’t do the trick for you. Even with the bass EQ preset, you don’t get as much thumping bass as you would from more premium earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4.
These puppies are also comfortable to wear and offer up to seven hours of listening time. Like most wireless earbuds, they also come in a wireless charging case. With it, you can squeeze in a total playtime of up to 28 hours. In addition, the earbuds have a fast-charging function and offer 60 minutes of listening time from a 10-minute charge.
Overall, the Jabra Elite 5 are decent earbuds that should be good enough to meet casual listeners’ needs. Plus, now that they’re as much as 40% cheaper than usual, they give you way more bang for your buck.
