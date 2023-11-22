Black Friday discount makes the Jabra Elite 5 some of the best noise-cancelling buds you can buy





Of course, the Jabra Elite 5 are nowhere near as powerful as the world's most popular and technologically advanced buds from the likes of Apple, Samsung, or Sony, but as the names suggest, these ultra-affordable bad boys come with objectively better features and capabilities than the slightly cheaper, and weirdly enough, slightly younger Elite 4

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Technology, 6mm Speakers for Powerful Sound, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Reduction for Crystal Clear Voice Calls, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Three Colors $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon





Normally priced at $149.99 a pair, the Elite 5 are not very old either, having seen daylight a little over a year ago. But that's not stopping Amazon from charging a whopping 70 bucks less than that for Black Friday in three different colorways. Those include a retailer-exclusive black version in addition to gold beige and "titanium black" models, and naturally, the aforementioned discount equating to no less than 47 percent slashed off that $150 list price is a new all-time record.





Yes, the Jabra Elite 5 are more affordable today with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever than they were for Prime subscribers only last month. Their "hybrid" active noise cancellation technology, of course, is not quite as sophisticated as what the likes of the AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer, but at least it's there at a pretty much unbeatable and irresistible price.





Then you have a 6-microphone setup promising crystal clear calls in any conditions and environments, more than respectable IP55 water and dust resistance, as well as perhaps most impressively, a battery life rating going all the way up to 28 hours with the bundled wireless charging case factored in and a solid 7 hours as far as the buds themselves are concerned.





In short, the bang-for-buck is definitely strong with the cheaper-than-ever Jabra Elite 5, but the same can also be said about Samsung's recently released Galaxy Buds FE and Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro (among others), so be sure to think long and hard before making your final Christmas buying decision.