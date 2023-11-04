Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
It's not too late to treat yourself to the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and save big in the process

Remember when, a couple of weeks ago, we shared an awesome deal on the “old” AirPods Pro 2 at Walmart? Amazingly, the markdown of 24% is still available. What’s even better is that Amazon has joined in the fun, offering the newer model with USB-C charging at 24% off.

Who needs Black Friday when not one but two separate online retailers allow you to save big on these incredible earbuds? As any Apple fan knows, the AirPods Pro 2 don’t get such sweet discounts every day. So, now might be the perfect time to snatch them, especially if you don’t care much about other early Black Friday deals on wireless headphones and earbuds.

Save 24% on the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at Walmart

You can still save an amazing 24% on the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at Walmart. If you're looking for new earbuds bearing the Apple logo and want to get a pair on the cheap, pick this deal.
$59 off (24%)
$189 99
$249
Buy at Walmart

Save 24% on the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C at Amazon

If you'd like to get the newer model with USB-C charging, pick the Amazon deal on the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen). The 2023-released model also sells at 24% off, helping you save $59 with your purchase.
$59 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


The AirPods Pro 2 need no introduction – they're one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. These excellent earbuds feature Apple’s H2 chip, helping you enjoy a new level of audio performance. 

The sound these buds deliver surrounds you completely, thanks to the Personalized Spatial Audio feature. It ingenuously follows your head movements to ensure you’re always immersed deeply in the music, podcasts, and anything else you’re listening to.

Like any other pair of quality earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 feature ANC. According to Apple, these earbuds deliver up to two times more active noise cancelation than the previous model. As we say in our review, these bad boys have the power to really shut the universe around you once you put them on.

Speaking of putting them on, the earbuds are comfortably light and feel great inside your ears. You can finish a whole playlist before you realize you have them on. Also, they come with four pairs of silicone tips to provide a better and more secure fit.

These aren’t a disappointment in the battery department, either. You get roughly 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC on. If you store them in the charging case between sessions, you get up to 30 hours of playtime.

Overall, whether you choose the Apple earbuds with a USB-C charging case or the ‘older’ model, you’re sure to save quite a bit of money. At 24% off, the AirPods Pro 2 should meet even tighter budgets.
