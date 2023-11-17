The Jabra Elite 4 hit an all-time low on Amazon this Black Friday; grab a pair and save 40%
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We welcome this year’s Black Friday on Amazon with a smashing offer on the Jabra Elite 4. These mid-range earbuds are much more affordable now, as this generous deal at the merchant lets you save $40 on your purchase. At that price, these are a steal!
At 40% off, these decidedly capable earbuds have landed at their lowest price ever on Amazon. Don’t forget that many phones will also be dropping to record lows during the event, so make sure to check out the best Black Friday phone deals if you need a new smartphone on the cheap.
At 40% off, these decidedly capable earbuds have landed at their lowest price ever on Amazon. Don’t forget that many phones will also be dropping to record lows during the event, so make sure to check out the best Black Friday phone deals if you need a new smartphone on the cheap.
At an MSRP of $99.99, these aren’t exactly the best earbuds on the market, and that’s a given. However, they should put enough to the table to satisfy casual listeners.
So long as you aren’t a hardcore audiophile, you should be pretty happy with how these earbuds sound out of the box. The Jabra earbuds deliver rich and powerful sound out of the box. They also have customizable EQ, so you can always tweak them to your liking via the app if you aren’t satisfied with their sound profile.
The Jabra Elite 4 have ANC on deck, too. While it’s nothing far too impressive, it does an OK job of keeping unwanted sounds away. Let’s not forget that the ANC supports a HearThrough mode that enables you to hear what’s going on around you.
Albeit not the perfect earbuds for phone calls, these earbuds should be able to transmit your voice clearly. They have four microphones that pick up your voice without altering it way too much. Still, you may not sound like in real life when you use them for talking in windy environments.
According to Jabra, Elite 4 should last about five hours and a half between charges, which extends to 22 hours with the case. That’s decidedly enough for their price range, in our opinion. To top it off, the manufacturer added fast charging on deck. So, a quick 10-minute charge gives you an extra hour of uninterrupted playtime.
Things that are NOT allowed: