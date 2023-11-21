Anker's impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds are on sale at a remarkable Black Friday discount





The value-for-money equation may well be the most important factor to take into consideration, and in that department, a number of Anker's Soundcore-branded products are pretty hard to match, let alone eclipse. That's especially true during Amazon's extended The value-for-money equation may well be the most important factor to take into consideration, and in that department, a number of Anker's Soundcore-branded products are pretty hard to match, let alone eclipse. That's especially true during Amazon's extended Black Friday 2023 festivities, with the Liberty 4 NC currently fetching a cool 30 bucks less than usual and the Liberty 3 Pro going a whopping $90 below their $169.99 list price in a grand total of four different color options.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Personalized Active Noise Cancellation, HearID Technology, ACAA 2.0, LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Surround Sound, Six Microphones with AI-Uplink Noise Reduction, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 32 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options $90 off (53%) $79 99 $169 99 Buy at Amazon





As the names very clearly suggest, these Pro buds are older but higher-end than the "regular" noise-cancelling model, packing a bunch of state-of-the-art technologies to guarantee a super-premium audio experience. We're obviously talking about the most advanced type of active noise cancellation that Soundcore can offer, but also things like ACAA 2.0, 3D Surround Sound, and HearID Sound coming together to get the best out of a massive 10.6mm dynamic driver.





Of course, the Liberty 3 Pro themselves are not very large or heavy, tipping the scales at just 6 grams (per bud), which is impressively not stopping these low-cost AirPods Pro 2 rivals from delivering up to a mind-blowing 32 hours of playtime (with their wireless charging case naturally taken into consideration).





In case you're wondering, Amazon's hefty 53 percent Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Black Friday discount matches the e-commerce giant's Prime Day fall deal from last month ... while no longer requiring a Prime subscription or anything else of that sort. It's pretty difficult to find an equally sophisticated alternative from a different brand at a similar price point right now, mind you, although Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE certainly come close in terms of capabilities while incredibly costing even less.