These gorgeous Best Buy-exclusive Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are on sale at a huge Black Friday discount





As their name suggests, these bad boys are newer and of course better than the already amazing first-gen Jabra Elite 10 from a little over a year ago, and for a presumably limited time only, their $279.99 list price is marked down to $199.99 at Best Buy.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Smart Case, Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Spatial Sound with Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, Natural HearThrough Technology, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance Rating, Titanium Black Color $80 off (29%) $199 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy





While the retailer is making it crystal clear that you're looking at a Black Friday 2024 deal here, that doesn't necessarily mean that the unprecedented $80 discount will go unchanged for the next three weeks or so. Instead, there's a good chance the pre-holiday promotion will disappear in a mere matter of hours, and then come back around Thanksgiving, at which point your Christmas shopping budget may well be significantly more "damaged."





In other words, you should probably waste no more time and pull the trigger today... as long as you dig the "Titanium Black" color option of the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2. Available exclusively from Best Buy (as far as third-party retailers are concerned, at least), that's the only hue currently discounted by a hefty 80 bucks, with other shades likely to follow suit... eventually this holiday season.





Because true beauty lies on the inside, I'm sure you'll be delighted to hear about Jabra's promises of "spatial sound like never before" and "next-level audio immersion" powered by state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos technology with head tracking support and massive 10mm speakers.





The Elite 10 Gen 2 also pack a grand total of six "perfectly-positioned" microphones for "superior" call clarity, not to mention top-of-the-line active noise cancellation and Natural HearThrough support. But the key selling point and number one strength over the Elite 10 Gen 1 is a world-first LE Audio smart case that vows to "transform your listening experience" with spatial sound streaming abilities unrestricted by Bluetooth connectivity.



Recommended Stories

That's obviously something that can't be matched by any of Jabra's rivals, from Apple to Samsung and from Sony to Bose, adding a final touch of originality and versatility to an already phenomenal value proposition.