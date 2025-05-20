It’s coming! Nothing finally confirms Phone (3) launch window
After a long wait, we now know when Nothing’s next phone arrives.
Up Next:
Nothing Phone (2). | Image credit – PhoneArena
Nothing loves dropping cryptic teasers and it’s been doing that a lot lately. After sharing a couple of hints here and there, Carl Pei’s company has finally confirmed when the next Phone (3) is coming.
The Phone (3) is launching in July 2025. The teaser video features a dot-matrix-style “3,” staying true to the brand’s unique Nothing OS vibe.
Phone (3). It's a magic number.— Nothing (@nothing) May 20, 2025
Coming July 2025. pic.twitter.com/WEQ7Vcf72H
Up until now, Nothing has kept things firmly in the mid-range lane, opting for solid, reliable chips instead of the flagship stuff. But that might be about to change. The Phone (3) is expected to pack a flagship Snapdragon chipset – likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite – which would mark Nothing’s first real step into premium territory.
The camera setup is also reportedly getting a serious upgrade. Expect a “reworked” system that includes a new primary sensor and maybe even a larger periscope telephoto lens. The battery’s getting some love too, with reports suggesting it’ll pack a cell bigger than 5,000mAh, though we don’t know the exact number yet.
Pei has already teased premium build materials, faster performance and a more refined software experience. The transparent design is most likely sticking around – it is what makes Nothing phones stand out, after all. But we are definitely expecting some new twists – especially with a price that puts the Phone (3) in direct competition with Apple’s iPhone 16 and Samsung’s Galaxy S25.
That is, of course, if the Phone (3) becomes easier to buy in the US. Availability has been one of the brand’s weak spots and that needs to change if it really wants to compete in the flagship space.
With July getting closer, expect more teasers, leaks and hype-building moves from Nothing as it pieces together the full picture of what the Phone (3) is going to be.
Things that are NOT allowed: