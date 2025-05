It’s coming! Nothing finally confirms Phone (3) launch window

Nothing Phone (2). | Image credit – PhoneArena

Phone (3). It's a magic number.



Coming July 2025. pic.twitter.com/WEQ7Vcf72H — Nothing (@nothing) May 20, 2025





Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Up until now, Nothing has kept things firmly in the mid-range lane, opting for solid, reliable chips instead of the flagship stuff. But that might be about to change. The Phone (3) is expected to pack a flagship Snapdragon chipset – likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite – which would mark Nothing’s first real step into premium territory.The camera setup is also reportedly getting a serious upgrade . Expect a “reworked” system that includes a new primary sensor and maybe even a larger periscope telephoto lens. The battery’s getting some love too, with reports suggesting it’ll pack a cell bigger than 5,000mAh, though we don’t know the exact number yet.All of this, of course, means the price is going up. Carl Pei has already hinted that the Phone (3) will cost more . Yep, it’ll be around £800 (probably around $800 in the US), which is a big jump from the £580 / $600 starting price of the Phone (2). So yeah, Nothing clearly has its sights set on the big leagues.Pei has already teased premium build materials, faster performance and a more refined software experience. The transparent design is most likely sticking around – it is what makes Nothing phones stand out, after all. But we are definitely expecting some new twists – especially with a price that puts the Phone (3) in direct competition with Apple’s iPhone 16 and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 That is, of course, if the Phone (3) becomes easier to buy in the US. Availability has been one of the brand’s weak spots and that needs to change if it really wants to compete in the flagship space.With July getting closer, expect more teasers, leaks and hype-building moves from Nothing as it pieces together the full picture of what the Phone (3) is going to be.