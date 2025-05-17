Nothing Phone (3) is NOT the mid-range phone we’ve been waiting for
Nothing Phone (3)'s leaked specs seemingly justify the company's decision to price the device at around £800.
Nothing Phone (2) | Image credit: PhoneArenaNothing Phone (3) is probably one of the most anticipated phones of this time of the year. Despite the fact that Nothing’s co-founder Carl Pei recently revealed that the phone will cost around £800, the hype around the phone hasn’t died down one bit.
Still, a mid-range smartphone priced at £800 is completely unfeasible on a market that’s saturated with “flagship killers.” Even if Carl Pei confirmed the company’s next phone will feature the best premium materials on the market and the best software Nothing has developed to date, the idea of having to pay £800 for a mid-range phone isn’t appealing at all.
But the latest report regarding the Nothing Phone (3) all these fears to rest. According to SmartPrix, the Phone (3) will use a Qualcomm chipset that’s at least as powerful as MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9400e.
Now, Dimensity 9400e is not the best chipset released by MediaTek to date, but it’s up there after Dimensity 9400 and Dimensity 9400+. That said, it’s doesn’t seem unlikely for Nothing Phone (3) to pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
If this claim proves to be accurate, then the £800 price will no longer feel unjustified. But that’s not everything that Nothing plans to upgrade. The Phone (3) will also feature a “reworked” camera system, which will include a primary sensor and possibly bigger periscope telephoto lens.
As far as the battery goes, Nothing Phone (3) is said to feature a slightly bigger one compared to Nothing Phone (2), but it’s unclear by how much. The report claims Nothing Phone (3) will be powered by a battery that could exceed 5,000 mAh battery. In comparison, Nothing Phone (2) uses a smaller 4,700 mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
At launch, Nothing Phone (3) will run Nothing OS 3.2 based on Android 15. Speaking of launch, the Phone (3) doesn’t have a release timeframe yet, but there’s a high chance the device will be announced sometime in July, just like Nothing Phone (2) was two years ago.
