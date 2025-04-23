iPhone users can now just point, talk and let Elon Musk's AI handle the rest
Elon Musk's AI is making strides, closing in on the competition from Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT, with the latest update to Grok, xAI's chatbot.
Now, Grok can answer questions based on what is visible through your phone's camera, similar to the real-time vision features already seen in Google's Gemini and ChatGPT. Plus, Grok's new update adds voice chat support in multiple languages and allows for real-time voice searches.
Take Google's Gemini 2.0, for example. It is designed to take raw information and transform it into something more useful and actionable. OpenAI's ChatGPT is stepping up, too, with the Tasks feature it recently rolled out. This allows you to set reminders like, "Let me know when my Apple TV free trial is about to end," or schedule recurring tasks, such as a daily 9 a.m. news briefing.
And moving in the same direction, xAI has been rolling out new features at a quick pace. Just recently, Grok got a new tool for creating documents and apps. And Elon Musk's company also added a memory feature to the app, so the chatbot can remember details from previous chats.
Introducing Grok Vision, multilingual audio, and realtime search in Voice Mode. Available now.— Ebby Amir (@ebbyamir) April 22, 2025
Grok habla español
Grok parle français
Grok Türkçe konuşuyor
グロクは日本語を話す
ग्रोक हिंदी बोलता है pic.twitter.com/lcaSyty2n5
For now, this update is exclusive to iOS, which isn't surprising given that Elon Musk first launched Grok on iPhones before expanding it to Android phones. Android users, however, can get access to these new features as well, but only if they are on xAI's $30-per-month SuperGrok plan.
Real-time vision is quickly becoming a standard feature in the AI world, paving the way for AI to a whole new level. You guessed it – agentic AI! It is a major shift where systems don't just respond to commands or spit out content. They can actively sense their environment, set their own goals, plan their actions and make decisions with minimal human direction.
