Grok breaks free from the confines of the X app as it now gets its own dedicated iPhone and iPad app

It's a big day for Grok, the AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI, as it has finally launched its own dedicated app for iPhone and iPad. This is a major step for Grok, which was previously only available within the X app (formerly Twitter). Now, Grok can compete directly with other popular AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude, both of which have had standalone apps for some time.   

Grok, for those who haven't met it yet, is similar to ChatGPT. It can hold conversations, generate images, and even summarize text. But what makes Grok stand out is its link to X, giving it access to real-time information and a unique perspective. This launch also marks the arrival of Grok 2, the latest and greatest version of the AI model, which Musks claims is designed to be more intuitive and versatile, able to handle a wider range of tasks.

The Grok app for iOS has some neat features up its sleeve, like integration with Control Center, Siri, and Shortcuts. Plus, there's a handy widget for your Lock Screen. xAI is really emphasizing real-time information, a conversational tone, and user privacy with this app.

Screenshots from the iOS Grok app listing. | Images credit — PhoneArena

But there's even more to this story. Grok was initially rolled out in 2023 and has been making waves for its casual and "funny" personality compared to other chatbots. The app description even states that Grok is "designed to be maximally truthful, useful, and curious."

Since December, xAI has been busy beta testing Grok as a standalone iOS app in Australia, and now it's expanding to other countries.  And for those who prefer their AI on the web, there will be a web app version too. The Grok app is powered by Grok 2 and boasts some extra capabilities when compared to other chatbots. One of these is access to up-to-date information using current X and web data. xAI says Grok can be used for creating images, improving writing, and even studying.

This is a big step for Grok and the AI world in general. With its own app, Grok becomes much more accessible and user-friendly. It'll be interesting to see how Grok evolves and how it stacks up against other AI tools in the market.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

