Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

ChatGPT's beta feature paves the way for its future as an AI agent

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
OpenAI's logo displayed over a colorful background.
OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, recently wrapped up its 12 days of 12 livestreams event, rolling out a slew of new features, capabilities, and even some fresh products for its users. But it seems the AI company isn't ready to hit the brakes just yet.

OpenAI is introducing a new beta feature in ChatGPT called Tasks, allowing users to schedule actions and set reminders for the future. Already rolling out to Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers, this feature aims to transform ChatGPT into a more traditional digital assistant – imagine Google Assistant or Siri, but with ChatGPT's advanced language skills.

Tasks lets you tell ChatGPT what you need and when to do it. For instance, you can ask for reminders like, "Remind me when my Apple TV free trial ends in three months," and ChatGPT will send a push notification. You can also set up recurring tasks, such as daily news briefings at 9 a.m.


To get started, select "4o with scheduled tasks" in the model picker, then simply type your request and specify the timing. You can manage all your tasks directly in chat or through the new Tasks section in the profile menu (web only), making it easy to tweak or cancel them. Notifications will pop up on web, desktop, and mobile once tasks are completed. Just note that you can only have up to 10 active tasks running at the same time.

OpenAI hasn't said if or when the Tasks feature will make its way to free users, so it looks like it'll stay a premium perk for now. This is probably part of the plan to keep ChatGPT's subscription options – which cost $20 or $200 a month – worthwhile.

The company mentions that the beta period is all about understanding how people use the feature before rolling it out more widely. Oh, and if you're hoping to set tasks through Advanced Voice Mode during the beta, you're out of luck. That's not part of the deal just yet.

Scheduling tasks is a feature we've come to expect from digital assistants, but ChatGPT has mostly stuck to real-time interactions, handling immediate requests without the ability to plan ahead or manage ongoing tasks. The introduction of the Tasks feature changes that dynamic.

This is OpenAI's first step into creating AI models with more independence, essentially laying the groundwork for what we might consider AI agents. According to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, 2025 is set to be a big year for AI agents, even suggesting they'll eventually "join the workforce."

Recommended Stories
We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents “join the workforce” and materially change the output of companies. We continue to believe that iteratively putting great tools in the hands of people leads to great, broadly-distributed outcomes.
– Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, January 2025

For now, Tasks is a simple version of this more autonomous system as it allows users to set reminders, a practical function familiar to anyone who's used voice assistants like Siri or Alexa. But what's exciting is how it goes a step further, letting users schedule information requests – something "traditional" digital assistants can't do.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

Light up the party with the sweetly discounted JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker
Light up the party with the sweetly discounted JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker
TikTok reportedly ready to go dark in the US this Sunday, January 19
TikTok reportedly ready to go dark in the US this Sunday, January 19
Walmart is clearing out its Apple Watch Series 9 inventory with an exceptional 45mm deal
Walmart is clearing out its Apple Watch Series 9 inventory with an exceptional 45mm deal
Apple's AirPods Max headphones now scream luxury at bargain price after steep discount
Apple's AirPods Max headphones now scream luxury at bargain price after steep discount
Newbie-friendly, fun lights, rugged phone: the Doogee Blade GT
Newbie-friendly, fun lights, rugged phone: the Doogee Blade GT
The advanced Garmin Fenix 7 gets a sizzling-hot $269 discount at Walmart
The advanced Garmin Fenix 7 gets a sizzling-hot $269 discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless