iPhone SE (2022) camera: Everything you need to know

Still, the camera is still a single one, and many might feel that this isn't quite cutting it in early 2022, when a phone with a single camera is an odd rarity sticking out among the sea of multi-camera phones. But it's also true that a single good camera is a better option than a couple of "just" okay ones.



iPhone SE (2022) camera specs and features







Before we delve into the camera intricacies of the new iPhone SE (2022), let's compare the camera specs with the previous model, as well as the current iPhone 13.













Thanks to the arrival of the A15 Bionic on deck, the iPhone SE (2022) has scored many of the iPhone 13's computational camera-centric features. We get Photographic Styles, which allow you to choose a specific look for your photos, as well as Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode.Here's what each of these does, as explained by Apple:





Photographic Styles allows users to bring their personal photo preferences to every image while still benefitting from Apple’s multiframe image processing. Preset and customized preferences work across scenes and subjects, and unlike a simple filter, intelligently apply the right adjustments to different parts of the photo to ensure the important elements, like skin tones, are preserved. Deep Fusion uses advanced machine learning to do pixel-by-pixel processing, optimizing for texture, details, and noise in every part of the photo. The image signal processor in A15 Bionic delivers significantly improved videos with reduced noise, particularly in low light, with better white balance and truer skin tone."





iPhone SE (2022) image quality





We've got a slew of official camera samples from Apple that showcase what you might expect from the new iPhone SE (2022). Of course, once we get our hands on the iPhone SE (2022) we will be sharing our own camera samples with the device, but until then, we are only left with the official ones.









