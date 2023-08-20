iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love

It’s not exactly clear why Apple created the iPhone SE lineup.

Here's what to expect from Apple's first true flagship-killer iPhone according to the latest leaks and rumors.

the iPhone SE 4 should cost exactly $100 more than the current iPhone SE, or $529

Now let’s get back to the price of the iPhone SE 4, because this will (undoubtedly) be what makes or breaks Apple’s alleged flagship-killer.

Finally, here’s the $500 question I know many of you might be asking… How is Apple going to make an iPhone SE that essentially looks like an iPhone 14 (only with one less camera on the back) for nearly $300 less?





In fact, the only real upgrades to the iPhone SE 4 compared to the iPhone SE 3 could very well be the new chassis, the new display, and the Face ID sensors.



The camera sensors in the iPhone SE 4 will likely be older than the ones used in the iPhone 14. R emember, the iPhone SE 3 uses iPhone 8’s rear camera sensor, which means Apple might choose to use the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, or even the iPhone XS primary camera in the iPhone SE 4, and rely on the advanced image signal processor of the A16 Bionic chip for better photos and videos.

The iPhone SE 4’s display is expected to be an area where Apple will save as much money as possible. Rumor has it that Cupertino is currently running a bidding to choose the most cost-effective display supplier; as of now, BEO and a company called Tianma are expected to supply the 60Hz OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 (Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series use Samsung and LG panels).

If the iPhone SE 4 launches in the Spring of 2024 (as per Apple tradition), the A16 Bionic chip expected to power the SE 4 will essentially be two years old. Given that Apple’s new vanilla flagships ( iPhone 14 , iPhone 15 ) no longer get the latest and greatest chip (which is saved for the Pro models), it’s extremely unlikely the iPhone SE will get it either.





In the end, although it would look far more modern compared to the latest iPhone SE (2022), I view the iPhone SE 4 as a classic Apple “mind trick” possible thanks to the company’s strategy of “slow innovation”. Basically, Apple has so far set the expectations for the iPhone SE model so low, that the alleged iPhone SE 4 could end up seeming like a huge upgrade , when in reality... it's shaping up to be a perfectly normal $500 phone without any extraordinary features.



The truth is that while the iPhone SE 4 is indeed expected to look like an, in reality, there aremany different areas where Apple could cut costs when making the iPhone SE 4.