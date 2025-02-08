Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

iPhone SE 4 has Apple users buzzing with excitement despite imperfections

Apple iPhone
Leaked iPhone SE 4 image
*Header image is referential and showcases leaked iPhone SE 4 models. | Image credit — Majin Bu

Apple is, according to countless reports and market evaluations, working on a successor to the iPhone SE. This new phone — either the iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 16E — will be a modern revamp of its predecessor. And despite its flaws and shortcomings it seems to be receiving a lot of very positive attention online.

The current iPhone SE, which is running out of stock worldwide, looks quite outdated by today’s standards and its specs aren’t too powerful either. This new iPhone SE 4 on the other hand will reportedly be housed in the body of the iPhone 14. Which means that not only will it have an edge to edge display and a notch but that it will do away with the physical home button as well.

In addition to that it will also have 8 GB of RAM so that it can run Apple Intelligence which is the company’s newest fixation. While Apple Intelligence still needs a lot of work it’s good to know that every current iPhone will support it once the SE 4 comes out.

The iPhone SE 4 will also be featuring Apple’s own in-house cellular modem. Apple has wanted to distance itself from Qualcomm for ages and this is the best chance the company has ever had. If the modem works out fine then we can expect the iPhone 17 and future devices to use it as well.

Video Thumbnail
Users think that the iPhone SE 4 is comparable to the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

The use of a new untested cellular modem is a slight cause for concern. Furthermore the iPhone SE 4 will be continuing the trend of a single camera even though almost every other budget phone on the market has multiple. Lastly the iPhone SE 4 is very likely going to see an increase in cost compared to its predecessor.

But despite these shortcomings the reception to this phone has been nothing short of overwhelmingly positive. Apple users on online forums are seriously considering upgrading from their iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 to the iPhone SE 4 instead of the iPhone 16. Others are saying that, from all they’ve heard, the iPhone SE 4 seems like a much better deal than the iPhone 16.

And I pretty much agree with the general online consensus. While the iPhone SE 4 may not pack the fanciest hardware or have the biggest display it is nevertheless going to be one of the best phones of 2025.

If you can do without the latest and greatest cameras you honestly cannot go wrong with the iPhone SE 4.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

