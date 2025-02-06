Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Apple Intelligence looks like a child’s attempt at Photoshop compared to Galaxy S25

Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16
Now that the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones are out users can experience first hand the stark contrast between Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence. The former — powered by Google’s Gemini — truly feels like a futuristic tool at your fingertips whereas the latter…not so much.

Both Apple Intelligence on iOS and the Gemini-powered Galaxy AI on Samsung’s phones come with an object eraser tool. The idea is to let you effortlessly erase something from inside an image, something you would have had to hire professional editors for in the past. Both AI models produce staggeringly different results according to users on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

People who have gotten their hands on the Galaxy S25 phones early are able to compare both Samsung and Apple’s offerings. What they’ve learned can be, in my opinion, summarized as this: Apple Intelligence feels like a child’s attempt at Photoshop. Compare the two for yourself.

Original image followed by Samsung and Apple’s erasing attempts respectively.

The biggest problem that Apple Intelligence has is that it was rushed out the door so the company had something to show in response to rivals. While Galaxy AI, Gemini and other AI models have been improved upon relentlessly Apple Intelligence barely resembles a prototype.

Apple’s AI can’t even summarize notifications properly. This has led to misleading messages so often that the company actually had to pause notifications for certain apps: mainly news related ones.

The images shared above further show just how far behind Apple Intelligence is lacking and how much work it needs yet. I do think Apple will eventually figure it out but for now the iPhone is at a severe disadvantage in what appears to be the latest smartphone craze. The company is very much aware of this and has been shifting personnel to the AI division.

Apple Intelligence may become a worthy competitor to other AI models in the future. However that doesn’t change the fact that iPhone users bought a product expecting something that they didn’t get. Recent reports indicate that the biggest Apple Intelligence feature will come out in 2026, long after the iPhone 17 will have launched.

And that’s just not acceptable from a major player like Apple.
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there's a very good reason for it
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Zenfone 12 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Amazon's AI-overhauled Alexa launches soon, will cost up to $10: see who gets it for free
Lenovo throws a stunning Tab M9 promo, bringing it down to an irresistible price
NVIDIA SHIELD TV gets a surprise update with new features, loads of bug fixes
OnePlus 13 Mini leak flips the script on camera expectations, can it take on Galaxy S25, Pixels and iPhones?
OnePlus Open 2 could be the foldable that finally tames the crease
