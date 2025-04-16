Members-only articles read this month:/
The iPhone lost its spark – and soon, it may lose its purpose, too
Our beloved smartphones have climbed the hill… and are now just loitering and fiddling around. Sure, there are substantial enhancements and fascinating features that are unveiled from time to time, but long gone are the days of giant leap innovations.
Back to our "Phones from 2025 are not that great" little drama, though.
What do I get for my money?
Image credit – PhoneArena
Putting aside my preference for Android (which is not a valid reason not to like the iPhone anyway), I just don't see the Steve Jobs creation as "premium" anymore.
With the iPhone, there is no such thing as a "cheap and cheerful" option – yes, there are used iPhones one can get in excellent condition, but they are still expensive. What's more, in Europe, where I'm located right now, the iPhone is so much more expensive than those sold in the US.
Thanks to tariffs and the recent economic sanctions (that are being handed out like speeding tickets in the Indy 500), though, US users might just get to know what it feels like to buy a much costlier iPhone. For now, it seems that phones should be excluded from the tariffs, but you never know when the man in the White House will come up with a new idea.
So, the iPhone is expensive – I don't object to that per se, but only if that means I'm getting a truly premium product. Without naming names, I can tell you that I can get a super fancy Android flagship by some exotic brand for ~$700. Maybe it won't come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is nonetheless amazing as well. This alleged (and very real) Android flagship is going to have a huge battery, a stunning quad rear camera setup, a mind-blowing display that's both bright and beautiful to look at (yes, a 120Hz refresh rate and up), fast charging capabilities that leave the iPhone in the dust and more.
It's perfectly OK to get an iPhone, though, don't get triggered: if you happen to be invested in Apple's ecosystem and you have lots of peripheral Cupertino devices (smartwatch, earbuds, laptop, tablet), it makes total sense to stay in the kingdom of the iPhone.
It's not just my subjective preference at play here.
The recent Apple Intelligence fiasco is not the end of the world for Tim Cook and co. (as I've mentioned before), since smartphone users are not that crazy about AI for now. But it's a clear sign that Apple can't get its act together – not just by delaying something the company itself announced, but also with the way it was murmured to the public some weeks ago.
Then, there's the Apple stubbornness to limit the "vanilla" iPhone models with a screen with just 60Hz refresh rate – I know, I know: the iPhone is a pleasure to look at as it is, but it's 2025, for crying out loud. Please, Apple, keep up the pace with your rivals. Maybe the iPhone 17 will surprise us in a good way? We'll see about that.
Also, the fact that it takes forever to charge an iPhone also doesn't sit well with me. These days, anything below 60W speeds is considered as too long of a period; yup, I'm spoiled by the 80W–100W charging speeds that other brands offer. Wipe that smile off your face, Samsung, I'm not talking about you.
It's notable that the two giants will once again meet in the octagon soon. In 2025, the iPhone 17 Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge will be unveiled – two super thin champions for those who value sleek devices above all.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge might be headed for a disaster, as our very own Victor noted not so long ago:
The Air model, on the other hand, seems like it's going to be the thinner device, which just might win it the prize.
As CEO, Tim Cook is ultimately the one steering the ship. While the team beneath him plays a big role in delivering results, the broader direction still rests on his shoulders. And lately, it seems like his attention may be drifting elsewhere.
There's increasing talk about Apple placing major emphasis on developing smart AR glasses – possibly aiming to outpace Meta in the wearable tech race. With the Vision Pro falling somewhat short of mainstream expectations (possibly due to its $3,499 price tag), Apple might be treating it as a stepping stone rather than the final product. The bigger play could very well be a more accessible, everyday AR device.
Well, I sure hope that the AR glasses are worth it.
The irony is that this new Apple product is really good – and I mean excellent – this might be the beginning of the end for the smartphone.
There's more to that
Image credit – PhoneArena
Where is Apple's energy focused on?
Image credit – PhoneArena
It's hard to say exactly when this shift in focus began, but it could explain why the iPhone 16 update didn't deliver as much as some had hoped. Delays in Apple Intelligence and the revamped Siri might also be part of this broader reorientation toward the future.
