The world’s first smartphone powered by an 8,000 mAh battery tipped to arrive next week

Honor Power could be the world's first smartphone powered by an 8,000 mAh battery | Image credit: Honor

If Honor Power will indeed be the world’s first smartphone to pack an 8,000 mAh battery, it will not remain the only one for too long. Besides OnePlus and Oppo, another major handset maker is rumored to launch its own smartphone with an 8,000 mAh battery, Realme.However, Realme is expected to include the huge battery inside its next flagship, the GT8 Pro. Realme’s 8,000 mAh battery is said to fully support 80W fast charging speeds, achieving a full charge in just 70 minutes.Unsurprisingly, all three smartphone brands – Oppo, OnePlus and Realme, activate under the umbrella of China’s BBK Electronics. This means the battery technology they’re developing could be the same, just named differently.Currently, there are no smartphones powered by batteries larger than 7,000-7,050 mAh, so next week should be very interesting for tech-savvies.