The world’s first smartphone powered by an 8,000 mAh battery tipped to arrive next week
The race to 8,000 mAh batteries has already started and it looks like Chinese brands are the closest to the finish line. We reported back in February that Oppo and OnePlus are already developing the biggest battery in the smartphone industry, but they won’t be the first to actually launch it.
Honor is expected to introduce a new mid-range lineup under the “Power” branding next week. One of the Power smartphones is rumored to pack a humongous 8,000 mAh battery, which is likely to be its main selling point too.
If nothing else, this is a clear indication that Honor plans to launch its new mid-range smartphone in other markets as soon as it’s done with the Chinese launch.
If Honor Power will indeed be the world’s first smartphone to pack an 8,000 mAh battery, it will not remain the only one for too long. Besides OnePlus and Oppo, another major handset maker is rumored to launch its own smartphone with an 8,000 mAh battery, Realme.
However, Realme is expected to include the huge battery inside its next flagship, the GT8 Pro. Realme’s 8,000 mAh battery is said to fully support 80W fast charging speeds, achieving a full charge in just 70 minutes.
Unsurprisingly, all three smartphone brands – Oppo, OnePlus and Realme, activate under the umbrella of China’s BBK Electronics. This means the battery technology they’re developing could be the same, just named differently.
Currently, there are no smartphones powered by batteries larger than 7,000-7,050 mAh, so next week should be very interesting for tech-savvies.
Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station hinted at a pretty decent mid-range specs sheet with an unusually large 8,000 mAh battery as the cherry on top. According to the tipster, Honor Power is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which is quite surprising considering that the phone will be initially introduced in China.
In addition to the information about the phone’s battery and chipset, we’ve also learned that Honor Power features a pill-shaped notch and very thin bezels. The teaser posted by Honor on Weibo shows the front part of the device along with its announcement date, April 15.
Honor Power could be the world's first smartphone powered by an 8,000 mAh battery | Image credit: Honor
