Apple's odd-sized iPhone Fold should learn a thing or two from the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Last time around, I told you how future Galaxy Z Fold flagships could benefit from iPhone Fold. Now, it's the other way around.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The iPhone Fold, the first foldable by Apple, is nigh and will obviously go after Samsung and its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 8, depending on when Cupertino's bijou drops.
I say "obviously" because today, most people still go with Samsung's handsets, when it comes to foldables. Sammy is the go-to brand for such devices, even after it took a heavy blow from Huawei.
That's because in China, people prefer to buy Huawei foldables (duh!), but not in the US – Huawei has been suffering US-imposed sanctions for years now.
It remains to be seen if Tim Cook and Co. are able to pull it off. In 2025, AI is also pretty important for virtually all phone makers out there. But it's precisely Apple that is lagging behind: the delay of the AI-enhanced Siri is a fiasco, truth to be told.
Even though the iPhone Fold is still over a year away, rumors are already making waves – and these waves make waves in my head as well. I already told you how Samsung should be paying attention. One of the most talked-about details is Apple's rumored battery size, possibly between 5,000 and 5,500 mAh. That's a big leap compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 4,272 mAh. If Apple manages to fit a large battery into a sleek foldable, Samsung will be forced to up its battery game in the future as well.
Samsung's z Fold 7 model prioritizes thinness. But Apple's entry could shift the narrative. A bigger battery combined with iOS's efficiency could give the iPhone Fold a serious edge in endurance – maybe even a true two-day phone. That kind of performance would instantly raise the bar for what users expect in premium foldables.
While Apple's rumored foldable and its XL battery could pressure Samsung to boost the mAh numbers, Apple itself shouldn't lose sight of why people buy foldables in the first place: screen size. Duh!
Recent leaks suggest the iPhone Fold may come with a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch cover screen – both noticeably smaller than what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers today.
Samsung's newest Fold not only boasts a roomier 8-inch main screen but finally fixes one of its biggest weaknesses with a wider, more usable 6.5-inch cover display. That change alone has transformed the experience, making it feel more like a regular phone when folded, and less like a tall, awkward remote.
If Apple chooses to stick with more compact dimensions, it might appeal to users who prioritize portability – but it risks disappointing those who expect a foldable to deliver true tablet-like utility. After all, the whole point of owning a foldable is to unfold something significantly bigger than a regular smartphone. Apple might win on design, battery life, or durability, but if the screen size falls short, it could limit the device's appeal.
There's nothing wrong with going smaller – if it's done with purpose – but Apple should be careful not to undershoot expectations in a space where bigger often means better.
One more thing – our own Galaxy Fold 7 Cover Screen vs Main Screen battery testings reveal interesting stuff.
On the Galaxy Z Fold 7, using the outer screen instead of the main inner display can extend battery life by around 10% on average. Video playback showed up to 17% savings, while web browsing saw a smaller difference of about 5%. Overall, the inner screen is surprisingly efficient, though the cover display still offers a slight edge in power consumption.
Apple shouldn't be scared of big(ger) screens: if Samsung can pull it off, so can Cupertino… right?
We don't need just another foldable – we need a better one. And a cheaper one. But that certainly won't be Apple's (price tag-wise).
If Apple delivers on the quality front, Samsung will have no choice but to raise its game again. And honestly, that's the kind of rivalry we live for. Apple is very late, but it could be the case that it doesn't just join the party – it'll try to take over the whole room. Will it be able to do with a smaller foldable? It's not out of the question. I know that anything less than 8 inches (for a book style foldable, not a Flip style clamshell) is too small for me.
So let them compete, throw subtle shade, and flex specs. All we care about is getting foldables that are thinner, stronger, last longer, and maybe – just maybe – don't cost the same as a used car. Although the used cars market is bonkers as of late, but enough with the gloomy remarks.
As we've told you, Samsung's lead in market share is expected to shrink significantly, dropping from 45.2% in 2024 to 35.4% this year. Meanwhile, Huawei is holding steady with 34.3 percent, putting it within striking distance of overtaking Samsung for the top spot.
That's why it's important for Apple to come up with a foldable that's beyond "just good" – Cupertino has a loyal fan base and I do believe that foldables will be mainstream (once those ~$2,000 price tags make way for cheaper models).
The iPhone Fold's positive influence on future Galaxy Z Fold phones
Render of the iPhone Fold. | Image credit – AppleInsider
It goes the other way, too.
The iPhone Fold should pay attention to the Z Fold 7, though
Render of the iPhone Fold. | Image credit – AppleInsider
Funny enough, in one of our polls regarding the iPhone Fold screen size, the results between the "Both screens need to be bigger" and "That sounds like enough screen real estate for me" options are really close, with just a percent more preferring the smaller rumored panels.
Image credit – PhoneArena
Image credit – PhoneArena
Life is good. Go get yourself a cool drink and stay hydrated. And start saving for a foldable. They're great.
